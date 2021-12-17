Halo Infinite in the week of launch in the UK, adding digital and retail copies, it sold less than Call of Duty: Vanguard and Battlefield 2042 in their debut.

To unveil it was Christopher Dring, journalist of GamesIndustry, on Twitter, who also states that the latest effort by 343 Industries was placed at third place in the UK sales chart by number of digital and physical copies in the week of launch (not to be confused with the fourth place in the UK ranking compiled by GFK which is based exclusively on the retail market).

However, as Dring rightly points out, the data does not take into account Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft’s subscription service that also includes Halo Infinite in its catalog and that many players are using to play the role of Master Chief in his epic on Zeta Halo. In short, a rather important data is missing to have the overall picture of the success of the game in the United Kingdom. Furthermore, we add, Battlefield 2042 and Call of Duty: Vanguard are multi-platform games that have also arrived on PS4 and PS5, thus being able to count on a greater pool of potential consumers.

Recently, NPD market analyst Matt Piscatella said that subscription services like Microsoft’s Game Pass are helping the growth of the gaming market.