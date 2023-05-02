Dubai (Union)

The activities of the second round of the Dubai Kingfishing and Succulent Fishing Championship, which was organized by the Dubai International Marine Club as part of the activities of the marine sports season 2022-2023, were successfully concluded. Kingfish and skull, which totaled 165 thousand dirhams.

More than 20 species of fish caught by the participants in the event reached the jury at the Dubai International Marine Club headquarters, which reflects the strength of competition and great diversity. The number of fish approved by the committee in the two categories reached 20 fish, with a total weight of 393 kg.

Jassim Hassan Al-Marzouqi topped the general ranking of the competitions of the kingfish category, after he succeeded in catching a fish weighing 28.5 kg and reaching a length of 150 cm on the day before the closing, to win the law of this category and receive an amount of 25 thousand dirhams.

And Ali Al-Hajj Al-Muhairbi, who caught a fish weighing 26.2 kg and a length of 149 cm, came in second place, and got an amount of 20 thousand, and with a small difference came third place, Sadiq Ashour Saeed, who caught a fish weighing 25.8 kg and a length of 152 cm, and won an amount of 18 thousand.

The fish category competition witnessed a heated competition between the participants, which appeared in the convergence of weights, and in the end resulted in the victory of Abdullah Ahmed Al Muhairi, who caught a fish weighing 23.7 kg and a length of 127 cm, where he won the amount of 15 thousand dirhams, and the second place went to Khaled Khalfan Al Rumaithi, who caught a fish With a weight of 21.6 kg and a length of 116 cm, he won the amount of 10 thousand dirhams, a difference of 70 grams from the third-place finisher, Abdullah Hamad Al Mazrouei, who recorded a weight of 20.9 kg and a length of 127 cm.