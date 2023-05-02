João Gallucci Rodrigues opened Neo Brands to link teams to advertisers; The entrepreneur has been in the business for 8 years

“We turn passion into business”. The phrase is from the founder of the marketing agency New Brands, João Gallucci Rodrigues, 25 years old. A “passion” to which it refers is the sport.

The company’s goal is to change perspectives and make teams and athletes understand the importance of publicity, always giving value to who will be the “cover boy” once. The brand has been on the market since 2021.

Rodrigues told his story in the PodDream, podcast dedicated to young Brazilian entrepreneurship. The program is hosted by Miguel Carvalho.

According to the businessman, Neo Brands has 87 clients, 150 completed projects and more than BRL 10 million managed in advertisements, online or offline.

Here are the services offered by the company:

sponsorship of national and international teams and tournaments;

static and electronic advertising;

traditional and alternative media;

activations and events;

promotional actions;

hospitality area in the main arenas in Brazil;

strategies involving brand ambassadors.

In the interview, Rodrigues said that he has always shown interest in the field. His career in the world of marketing started at the club São Paulo. However, there were only 6 professionals from the sector to meet the advertising demands of one of the biggest fans in the country.

The advertiser says that São Paulo often closed contracts with advertisers in a hurry to get short-term money. One example: the partnership between the bank Inter and the team. The agreement lasted about 3 years. The bank grew a lot in the period. It went from 100,000 account holders to close to 7 million, according to the advertiser. Not all were from São Paulo. But there was an influence of advertising on the increase in the number of customers, according to him.

In the interview, João Rodrigues reported a mistake he made with Neo Brands: not having invested so much in promoting his own brand at the beginning of the project. “I helped a lot of people to promote themselves. But, from the agency, we didn’t do much promotion and I just started doing it now”he declared.

Currently, the company invests in paid traffic –a marketing strategy aimed at attracting visitors to a platform– and virtual advertisements to be visible to viewers.

“It is very important that you are always in the market, looking for things, putting yourself out there showing what you have already done”assessed Rodrigues.

For the future, Neo Brands still has plans to advise young athletes who, due to factors such as income and lack of education, did not have the opportunity to grow in the sport. Many do not have a figure that inserts them in the market, despite being gifted with talent.

Among the sector’s difficulties, Rodrigues talks about brands’ prejudices and concerns when closing contracts with teams. Many fear losing public from rival clubs to the sponsored one. “It ends up being something they use to not want to invest”said Rodriguez.

According to the executive, marketing expenses work in the long term. They should be seen in addition to negative comments from fans on social networks.

One of the names that participated in Neo Brands campaigns was the former soccer player Adriano Leite Ribeiro, the Emperor Hadrian. He went through great teams like Corinthians, FlamengoSao Paulo and Inter Milan.

SPORTS BETTING

How someone who is on the market, João Rodrigues has a lot of understanding about how the sports betting market works. The issue was on the agenda at the president’s economic summit Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), headed by Minister Fernando Haddad (Finance). The government wants to stipulate the following rule: whoever wants to advertise in the national territory will need to pay R$ 30 million for a license. It also proposes a 15% tax rate for companies.

Rodrigues is against Lula’s idea. According to him, the fees are high. They created a dilemma for the houses: either they pay the fee and tighten their budgets with advertising, or they don’t pay and remain without advertising.

The incentive cut can still harm the teams themselves. Many are sponsored by this type of company.

“Long term, Brazil could gain more from a cheaper license now and a higher profit tax”said Rodriguez.

His concern is that the situation is similar to what happened with digital banks, which, when being taxed to operate in the country, reduced advertising costs.

CBF AND ADVERTISING

Currently, there is no regulation of CBF (Confederação Brasileira de Futebol) on how teams should relate to advertisers and how many brands can act per club.

This lack of regulation can lead to the impoverishment of both the team and the advertised product, evaluated Rodrigues. There is no limit to the number of brands that can advertise per club.

The executive cited as an example the uniforms of Formula 1filled with the logos of various brands.

At the same time that clothing is polluted with information, the brand loses space and attention among so many other sponsors, he analyzed.

One solution would be to determine the maximum number of ads per team outfit. Rodrigues still proposes giving the option of putting the sponsor’s name on the shirt or not and CBF compensating for the loss of money.

HOW IS THE MARKET

According to Sebrae, there are 36,000 publicity and advertising companies operating in Brazil. Micro and small companies represent 85% of them.

The branch has optimistic numbers in Brazil. The last lifting from Fenapro (National Advertising Federation), of September 2022, indicated that 42% of agency owners see a good perspective for the future of their companies.

In addition, 51% of those interviewed by the entity said they had registered an increase in revenue in one year.

The research brings other relevant data about the market:

revenue – 22.6% of branches have collections greater than R$500,000;

work – 58% prefer to adopt the hybrid model;

team – 31% operate with up to 20 people.

NEO BRANDS X-RAY