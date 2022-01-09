Home page world

The Klingenberg thermal power station on the Rummelsburger Bucht in Berlin (archive picture). © Jens Kalaene / dpa-Zentralbild / ZB

In several districts in the east of Berlin there are problems with the district heating supply. The reason is a malfunction in a thermal power station.

Berlin – Several hundred thousand people in some parts of the city in the east of Berlin were left without heating and warm water on Sunday evening. This was announced by the Lichtenberg district office in the evening via the disaster warning app Nina.

According to the energy supplier Vattenfall, around 370,000 people in 90,000 apartments are affected. The reason was therefore a brief power failure in the network of the state’s own electricity network operator Stromnetz Berlin. According to Vattenfall, this also affected Klingenberg’s own thermal power station on the Spree in the Rummelsburg district. The power plant had to be shut down. According to a spokesman for Vattenfall, things are now back on track.

The Klingenberg thermal power station supplies more than 300,000 households with electricity and heat. According to the district office, numerous large apartment buildings in Friedrichsfelde, Karlshorst, Oberschöneweide and parts of Treptow-Köpenick are now affected. According to Vattenfall, the focus is on Friedrichsfelde.

The company assumes that the heat supply will be restored in all households by midnight. It takes a few hours for the water in all pipes to warm up again. Property managers and caretakers could not change the situation, it said.

The district office and the fire brigade advised to keep windows and doors closed. Open fires or barbecues should not be lit under any circumstances. Ovens should not be used for heating either. People should keep themselves warm with clothes and blankets and also help their elderly neighbors. dpa