The keys to the game, by our experts Pablo Checa and Nico García

Incorporations: Peñaranda, Valles and Cardona are available again after overcoming Covid-19. Hernani, a winter signing, could enlist.

Lanes: Almería will seek to generate offensive danger on both lanes with footballers such as Pozo, Centelles, Ramazani, Appiah or Akieme.

Defending: They score goals against Las Palmas with great ease. In Tenerife he left his goal intact and won. There is its great room for improvement.

Physical: Rubi himself, coach of the Unión Deportiva Almería, has acknowledged that his team is going through a delicate moment on the physical plane.

Possession: Mel insists on the need to dominate possession to win this match. UD Almería is another expert in this matter.