Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The number of worshipers on the night of the twenty-seventh of Ramadan at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi reached about 35,448 worshipers, including 3,598 worshipers, in the Tarawih prayer, and 31,850 worshipers in the Tahajjud prayer, which was revived by the imam of Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Idris Abkar, as the halls, courtyard, corridors and courtyards of the mosque filled them. Even the gardens, in a civilized scene and an atmosphere of faith, brought together worshipers of the diversity of their cultures, within a system of exceptional integrated services.

The center intensified its preparations for this day, with double efforts, as the organizational, logistical, technical, field and media committees of all employees of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center in their various specializations and volunteers formed an integrated work system through which they worked in the spirit of one team according to deliberate plans that observed the highest standards, to provide all means of Comfort and safety for mosque guests, starting with receiving worshipers at the car parks, directing them to the right places, organizing their entry to the mosque, helping the elderly and people of determination, in addition to meeting the needs of worshipers while they are in the mosque, and being fully prepared to deal with emergency cases efficiently, and the center has doubled The number of electric transport vehicles, to transport the masses of worshipers from the car parks to the mosque and from the entrances to the mosque to the prayer halls. This night in the mosque witnessed the intensity of the flow of worshipers and the high flow and smoothness of the entry and exit of the worshipers, inside the mosque and in its external surroundings, which allowed the mosque’s guests to revive the night of the twenty-seventh in an atmosphere of tranquility and tranquility .. in cooperation with the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police, the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority and the Transport Center Integrated, to ensure safety, organization and smooth traffic, on all roads leading to the mosque. An atmosphere of calm and tranquility prevailed throughout the mosque, as the imam of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque prayed for the leadership and people of the United Arab Emirates for prosperity and security, and he also prayed for the founding father, that God Almighty reward him with the best reward.