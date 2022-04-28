Abu Dhabi (WAM)





The UAE is preparing to receive the blessed Eid al-Fitr in an atmosphere different from what was the situation in the previous two years, as it has greatly reduced most of the manifestations of restricting movement, especially those related to the establishment of prayer and other social manifestations associated with the holiday, such as family gatherings and the capacity of public facilities, which constitutes an almost complete return. For the usual holiday atmosphere.

It is expected that the tight control of the daily rate of injuries and the cessation of deaths resulting from Covid for nearly two months, and the optimistic atmosphere that accompanied the past few months, and the Cabinet’s announcement of the Eid al-Fitr holiday, which amounted to 9 days, will constitute an extraordinary opportunity to spend an exceptional Eid vacation. Despite all these positive indicators, the constant facts left behind by Covid-19 always remain at the fore, which is led by societal awareness and the commitment of individuals to all preventive measures and measures, which is the only solution to spending the vacation safely and ensuring that no disruption occurs in the face of the epidemic.

Yesterday, the UAE announced the protocol for the blessed Eid Al-Fitr, which included the requirements for the Eid Al-Fitr prayer. One meter, with the obligation to use a personal or single-use carpet.

The protocol included several requirements related to the celebration of Eid al-Fitr, including making sure to activate the green traffic on the application of the fort, adhering to the precautionary measures of wearing masks and adhering to physical distancing, especially when sitting with groups most vulnerable to infection, such as people of determination, senior citizens and residents, or those with chronic diseases. The UAE is preparing for an exceptional Eid Al-Fitr holiday, in an atmosphere of joy and optimism, after it was able, thanks to the wisdom of its wise leadership, and the efforts and measures it took in all sectors, to control the spread of the pandemic and move to the stage of recovery.

Eid events and activities in Dubai include artistic and heritage performances, and traditional live music in shopping centers, including Al Seef, Al Khawaneej Walk, Bluewaters, Festival Plaza, Mercato Mall and Nakheel Mall, between 4 pm and 10 pm. The long vacation (9 days) provides a range of options for families and individuals, as shopping malls, entertainment cities, beaches and parks in all the emirates of the country are the most prominent destinations that are expected to increase in demand during the Eid holiday.

Variety Package

Tourist and entertainment attractions, major shopping malls and hotels in the country began announcing a series of activities and special offers on this occasion, while many official and private agencies announced their activities and programs for their celebrations of Eid. In Abu Dhabi, the public will be on a date with a variety of artistic and entertainment events targeting children and families, as the large shopping centers have prepared a set of activities and events for Eid al-Fitr, which include entertainment and music shows and raffles for valuable prizes. Some Arab artists are participating in the Eid Al Fitr celebrations in Abu Dhabi 2022 with their audience, specifically at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island Abu Dhabi. Dubai will welcome Eid Al-Fitr with events, activities and a festive atmosphere in shopping centers and leading destinations, in addition to artistic and musical concerts.