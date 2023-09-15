The early morning of this Thursday, September 14, in Veracruz they were rescued 350 migrantsincluding women, men and minors originating from Guatemala, Ecuador, Honduras and El Salvador, those who traveled crowded and dehydrated in the box of a trailer, reported the National Migration Institute (INM).

The discovery of the migrants It was at the toll booth Cosamaloapanbetween the municipalities of Córdoba and Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz, where the driver of the cargo transport was stopped and using a device with gamma rays, which detected the presence of people inside the container.

As they approached, the staff INM and the security elements heard screams and knocks at the back of the unit, so they proceeded to break the seals on the back door, and when they opened it themselves migrants They removed a screen that prevented them from taking air.

In a security zone, the immigration authority identified 350 foreign people who could not prove their regular stay in the country: 340 from Guatemalasix of Ecuadorthree of Honduras and one from El Salvador.

Minors and those who made up family units will remain under the guardianship of the local System for the Comprehensive Development of the Family (DIF); Meanwhile, the adults were taken to a headquarters of the INM in the state in order to begin the procedure to define your immigration status in Mexico.

Likewise, it was reported that the trailer and the driver were at the disposal of the Attorney General’s Office of the Republic.