Reda Saleem (Dubai)

The handball training course for obtaining an international training license level “D”, organized by the Federation’s Coaches Committee in cooperation with the National Olympic Academy and the Olympic Solidarity Committee and under the supervision of the International Federation of the Game, was concluded, and it is the first specialized course of its kind. It was presented by the Hungarian international lecturer Peter Kovacs, where 34 coaches, including 12 citizens from Al Ain, Al Dhafra, Al Nasr, Al Wasl, Sharjah, Dibba Al Hisn, Bani Yas, Al Wahda, Shabab Al Ahly, Khorfakkan, Al Bataeh and Emirates clubs obtained an international training license.

The closing ceremony of the session was attended by Nabil Ashour, President of the Hand Federation, Mohammed bin Darwish, Executive Director of the National Olympic Committee, Nasser Salem Al Hammadi, Secretary General of the Federation, and Faisal Hussein Al Tawash, Head of the National Teams and Coaches Committees.

The course’s study program included 25 units of study, 5 units of study per day, which varied between the theoretical material that was presented to the students, and the practical application performed by the students, which included a theoretical material that discussed several topics such as the main laws of the game, concentration and how to choose players, the tasks of the coach and the elements Technical and tactical, how to calculate superiority and loss numbers, quick attack methods, defense and its systems, defenders skills, cooperation strategies with goalkeepers, physical structure specifications.

Nabil Ashour, President of the Federation, thanked the National Olympic Committee, Peter Kovacs, and the participating coaches, whom he described as partners in success, stressing that the current Board of Directors of the Federation is completing the work and effort of the previous boards of directors, stressing the continuation of serious work to establish such courses in the coming period.

Mohammed bin Darwish expressed his happiness at the great turnout of coaches to participate in the course, stressing the continuation of cooperation between the National Olympic Committee and the Federation in holding similar courses.