A British nuclear submarine had to abort a top-secret mission due to a fire on board. On Monday, November 7, reports the British tabloid The Sun.

A £3bn Vanguard-class nuclear submarine surfaced as the captain declared an ’emergency’ due to a fire on board.

It is noted that sources in the naval forces said that the fire was quickly contained.

“Every member of the Royal Navy is a qualified firefighter. This ensures that our ships and submarines can respond quickly and effectively to incidents, ensuring that all emergencies are promptly resolved,” one source said.

It is also noted that due to the emergency, the submarine returned to the HMNB Clyde military base in Faslane.

