The secrets of the menu of the favorite metropolitan restaurant of the Soviet party leaders Joseph Stalin and Lavrenty Beria – Aragvi, in the creation of which they are involved, were revealed by the historian and journalist Valery Burt in his article on Moslent.

“The quality of the food in this Georgian restaurant was excellent. Kebabs, khinkali, satsivi, khachapuri, kupaty and other dishes literally melted in your mouth,” he said.

Tkemali, satsebeli, flour for khachapuri, vegetables, fruits, herbs, wines, cognacs and mineral water, according to the author, were specially brought to Aragvi from Georgia.

“The highlight of the program was a delicious tobacco chicken in a walnut-garlic sauce,” the historian added.

