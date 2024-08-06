By Carlo Platella

A great start to the season for Maserati. The first rounds of the GT2 championship saw the Trident cars almost always on the podium, collecting pole positions and well 3 wins in 8 racescertifying all the goodness of a car that debuted only last October. The GT2 marks the return of the Modena-based manufacturer to covered-wheel racing, with the ambition of perhaps also bringing the Gran Turismo Folgore to the track as soon as there is an electric championship ready to welcome it.

The Maserati Promise

“We developed the car in 12 months, we took it to the track and fortunately, always with the utmost humility and feet on the ground, we achieved some important victories”, the comment of Giovanni Tommaso Sgro, head of Maserati Corse. “We took the GT2 racing for the first time last year in October at Paul Ricard, collecting a pole position and a second place. This year instead we got on the podium in six out of eight races. For us it is an opportunity to carry forward that message of credibility and authenticity in the racing world. It is nice to see our gentleman drivers rather than the teams with professional drivers choose the Maserati GT2, take it to the race and get on the podium”.

Sgro then underlines the close link between Maserati’s road range and its racing derivatives: “It is also important for us to underline the fact that The GT2 is inspired by the MC20a road car that was also the first vehicle to convey the message of our desire to return to the world of racing, about four and a half years ago. It is a promise we have kept. Racing in GT2 underlines a promise made, as well as the value of Maserati”.

The Trident Strategies

The head of Maserati Corse explains the reason for the choice to focus on a GT2, rather than the more widespread GT3 platform: “The GT2 took us into an important sector for usto speak to an audience that is truly interested in buying and being part of the Maserati brand, but also in buying a high-performance car. From the point of view of gentleman drivers and teams, we thought and continue to think that it is an excellent platform to enhance the brand. This was our main choice and we continue to believe in the growth of the GT2 championship under the direction of Stephane Ratel”.

The GT2 races on the track with the iconic Nettuno engine, but against a Maserati range that is preparing to become entirely electric. In Modena, the movements behind the scenes for the birth of a championship for electric GT cars, currently absent in the international panorama, are being followed with great interest: “Surely with our Gran Turismo Folgore it would be natural to participate in an electric championship to be a protagonist. In the short term, however, we are focused on Formula E, GT2 and MCXtrema. At Maserati Corse we are now putting all our energy into enhancing these three platforms”.