As reported by Den-Faminico Gamer, the reason for this bizarre competition scheduled for August 31st is easily explained, since it was organized by the pharmaceutical company SS Pharmaceuticals manufacturer of “Drewell”, a sleep-inducing drug used to treat insomnia.

A new one is planned in Japan Street Fighter 6 Official Tournament authorized by Capcom, featuring a special regulation that provides for some Penalty for players who don’t get enough sleep hours a night. It is no coincidence that the competition is called “Sleep Fighter” complete with a poster that immortalizes Ryu in close-up while performing a Shoryuken while asleep.

He who sleeps gets points

But let’s look in detail at the bizarre rules of this tournament. The competition consists of teams of three players facing off in a series of best-of-three matches to earn points, with the teams with the highest scores advancing to the next stage.

So far nothing strange, except that each team is given some so-called “Sleep Points”special points awarded based on how many hours the players slept in the week preceding the competition.

Specifically, players are required to sleep an average of 6 hours a night for a week, for a total of 42 hours per person, and 126 hours for the entire team. Teams that do not reach this threshold will lose 5 points for every hour of sleep missed. For example, a team that gets 116 hours of sleep, 10 less than the minimum threshold, will lose a total of 50 points.

As mentioned above, the competition was organized by the pharmaceutical company SS Pharmaceuticals and is part of the “Active Sleep Project“, That urges Japanese people to sleep more.

In this sense, it is interesting that the tournament only penalises teams that do not achieve an average of 6 hours of sleep per day, whereas the World Health Organisation (WHO) rather recommends sleep between 7 and 9 hours a night.