The Community Contributions Authority “Together” announced its cooperation with “Takallam”, the electronic platform specialized in providing mental health services and consultations, with the aim of launching three innovative initiatives to enhance levels of mental health in Abu Dhabi.

The initiatives target spouses, students and academic staff at universities, which represents an important step towards meeting the mental health needs of various segments of society in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and reflects the Ma’an Authority’s commitment to achieving a real social impact.

“Together” seeks to build a cohesive society, centered around shared social responsibility, through its effective cooperation with the Takallam platform, to launch the “Taqahwa” digital platform specialized in providing marital counseling, and the two mental health programs for students and the teaching and administrative staff in universities, which constitute its latest projects to contribute to Community empowerment.

The Ma’an Authority’s commitment to achieving this vision is embodied by launching a series of programs and initiatives designed to support social institutions, in addition to promoting results-centered projects, providing sustainable financing mechanisms, and encouraging the participation of community members.

Executive Director of the Incubator and Social Contracts Sector at Ma’an, Salem Ali Al Shamsi, said: “This partnership reflects our commitment to raising the levels of mental health among members of Emirati society. Psychological wellness constitutes an important factor in health in general, and by providing basic support and the necessary resources, we are confident in our ability.” “To build strong social bonds and improve mental health, to contribute to establishing a healthier and happier society.”

He added: “The Taqahwa digital platform specialized in providing marital counseling and mental health programs for students and the teaching and administrative staff at universities reflects our continued commitment to building a strong and cohesive society, in addition to cooperating with the third sector, and enabling it to provide sustainable solutions with a long-term impact that address a wide range of priorities.” Social”.

