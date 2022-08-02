Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Breeding falcons in captivity represented a real revolution in the sport of falconry and the sustainability and revival of this authentic heritage, especially in the Middle East, where the use of bred falcons has become noticeably widespread in the Arab Gulf states.

The use of bred falcons in captivity to practice falconry contributed to alleviating the pressure on wild falcons and enhancing their numbers. Abu Dhabi’s research and scientific efforts have contributed to improving the types of falcons produced so that they have become more immune to diseases, and has also worked to produce selected species that are distinguished by their distinctive hunting characteristics, as well as their aesthetic qualities.

The Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition announced the launch of a new edition of the “The Most Beautiful Captive-Breeded Falcons” competition, which has achieved wide international fame and attracted many participants who are keen annually to present their best bred falcons in falcon farms in the region and the world.

The competition won the appreciation of the regional and international bodies concerned with preserving heritage and protecting the environment, as it provided a great incentive for falconers to preserve wild falcons.

This year’s competition includes three categories: Free from Free (for both local and foreign productions), Pure Gear (for both local and foreign productions), and the Ajmal Saqr competition for the Gear Shaheen category.

A jury composed of Emirati and international experts in the field of falcons and their breeding, as well as members of the Emirates Falconers Club and the International Federation of Falconry and Conservation of Birds of Prey (IAF), will accurately assess the participating falcons according to many conditions, including weight and body dimensions (details of head, body and leg measurements). In addition to the consistency and color of the feathers, as well as the general aesthetic image, in addition to the health of the bird and its freedom from diseases.

The competition will be held on the last day of the exhibition, on Sunday, October 2, 2022, where falcon farms and companies wishing to participate must attend the Emirates Falconers Club pavilion at the exhibition site, at six o’clock in the evening.

The falconry sector and the manufacture and innovation of its supplies add great importance to the upcoming session of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition, and it is one of the most prominent sectors that fans of the exhibition have been waiting for every year since its first session in 2003, which constituted one of the most important factors of attraction and success over subsequent sessions.

The next (19) edition of the International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition “Abu Dhabi 2022” will be held from September 26 to October 2, organized by the Emirates Falconers Club, and officially sponsored by the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, the International Fund for Houbara Conservation, Abu Dhabi National Center For the exhibitions where the event is being held, the sponsor of the “hunting weapons” sector, Caracal International, the visitor experience partner, Polaris for specialized sports equipment, and the event sponsors are “Smart Design” and “The Royal Tent” Company, the official car partner “ARB Emirates” and the partner The sponsor is the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

His Excellency Majid Ali Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Higher Organizing Committee of the exhibition and Secretary-General of the Emirates Falconers Club, stressed that the innovative competitions that the exhibition has been launching annually, have achieved the lead and leadership for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in the field of events that seek to preserve cultural heritage, preserve species and protect the environment. At the forefront of these competitions is the competition of the most beautiful and largest captive-bred falcons, as the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition is credited with being the first to launch this unique event of its kind in the world, and through it the idea of ​​the competition was transmitted to many countries.

His Excellency pointed out that Abu Dhabi worked early on to develop an effective strategy for the sustainability of falconry that relies on the expansion of its breeding activities with families, and the production of birds of high specifications in sufficient numbers and at reasonable prices for falconers, in parallel with the implementation of an awareness plan for falconers in order to preserve wild falcons and reduce their hunting. .

The launch of the competition came in order to encourage falconers to use the bred falcons in captivity to practice their favorite sport, and to motivate the experts of falcon breeding and its farms to produce larger and more beautiful falcons in terms of feathers and color, and thus dispense with the use of beast falcons in the wild, allowing them to breed more opportunities .

A large number of falcon breeders and specialists in breeding, training and caring for them, as well as manufacturers and innovators of falconry tools and supplies, from the Middle East and various continents, are keen to be present in the activities of this event, which has become a unique destination for falconers of the world, an attractive station for falconers, and a forum for consultation and exchange of experiences on the world of falconry and sustainable hunting. .

Regional and international companies that provide the latest technologies related to falconry and its ancient and modern supplies, in addition to companies interested in bird health, treatment and medicines, as well as associations and clubs specialized in falconry, training and hunting, will participate in the exhibition. They represent 110 clubs and institutions from 90 countries.