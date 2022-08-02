Fujairah (Union)

The Fujairah National Insurance Company has announced that it has guaranteed to compensate its customers who hold comprehensive insurance policies for vehicles and homes, and all insurance policies that include in their coverage natural disasters, due to the losses they have suffered, as a result of the torrential rains in the Emirate of Fujairah and the surrounding areas.

The company is working with the concerned authorities in the emirate, within the framework of the existing national efforts to address the effects of the torrential rains that affected the affected areas.

Antoine Al Maalouli, CEO of Fujairah National Insurance Company, said that the company’s team harnessed all capabilities to expedite and facilitate the settlement of the claims of the affected insurance policyholders in the emirate, according to the nature of the insurance coverage, and to provide various forms of support and assistance necessary to mitigate those effects. He explained that the company, through its offices and branches, was directed to receive and decide on the requests of the affected people to ensure the ease of compensation for those affected in an urgent manner. damaged by torrential rains.

The CEO of the company stressed the continuation of efforts and cooperation with all concerned authorities in the emirate to help those affected by the floods, out of social responsibility and support for the local community, pointing out that this is the appropriate time when all private sector institutions should show their support and support for those affected.

#Fujairah #Insurance #compensates #affected #floods