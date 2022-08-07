Today, Sunday, the Tunisian coast guard announced that it had rescued in one night 255 migrants who were heading to the European coasts.
“During the night between Friday and Saturday, units of the maritime regions of the National Guard in the coast and center managed to thwart 17 stealth crossings and rescue and rescue 255 passers-by,” National Guard spokesman Hossam El-Din al-Jabali said in a statement.
Among the migrants, 170 are of sub-Saharan African nationalities and the rest are Tunisians.
The authorities seized a sum of “foreign currency” with the migrants, the value of which was not specified, according to the statement.
On Friday, the security authorities in Sousse Governorate (east) were able to “seize five people who were preparing to carry out an operation to sneak across the maritime borders,” according to Jabali’s statement.
On July 18, the Tunisian Coast Guard announced the rescue of 455 illegal immigrants in various operations during one night off the country’s southern, northern and eastern coasts.
As the weather improves, illegal immigration attempts by Tunisians and others from sub-Saharan Africa from Tunisian coasts to European coasts are increasing.
Italy is one of the main entry points into Europe for North African migrants.
From the beginning of 2022 until July 22, 34,000 people arrived by sea in Italy, compared to 25,500 in the same period in 2021, according to Italian Interior Ministry statistics.
#migrants #rescued #Tunisia #coast
