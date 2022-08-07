Victory in the debut race, at the age of 18, after having moved to the team for just two weeks: this was the business card with which Max Verstappen he showed up to the Red Bull team on May 15, 2016 at the Spanish GP, making his first appearance as a Milton Keynes driver after replacing Daniil Kvyat. That that terrible young boy had the talent to break through was immediately clear to everyone, but Verstappen so far has even exceeded the expectations that were had of him. Now, at almost 25 years of age and already with a world title won in his pocket, the idol of Dutch supporters seems to be atpinnacle of his talent.

Compared to the past in fact, Verstappen has learned a maximize the result race after race, minimizing errors. According to many, the lowest point of his career had come in the 2018 Monaco GP, when as a big favorite he disintegrated the car in PL3, thus losing the opportunity to compete in qualifying and finding himself starting from the last position on the grid in a race that would be then it was won by his teammate at the time, Daniel Ricciardo. From that moment, however, Verstappen has learned his lesson and now appears on the track almost foolproof. Suffice it to say that the last race that the reigning world champion closed off the podium without being the victim of technical problems, accidents, or various failures was the 2020 Turkish GP.

Who most of all is aware of the qualities of the former # 33 is the Red Bull team principal Christian Hornerwhich in an interview with the site RacingNews365 underlined the very high level now reached by his pilot. “Max, ever since he first drove the car, [aveva] incredible natural speed, a great control of the carenormous self-confidence and that hasn’t changed at all – explained Horner – all that has changed is his experience and obviously his maturity. He joined us as a teenager and is now 24, so that’s the only thing that has really changed“.

About “Great car control” as underlined by Christian Horner, one cannot fail to mention the phenomenal loss of the rear end managed in Brazil in 2016 under the flood at Arquibancadas in a very fast section. The Dutchman finished the race in second position earning the sincere compliments of Niki Lauda after the checkered flag, with the Mercedes man astonished in front of Max’s cyclonic race under the flood. Returning to the 2020 Turkish Grand Prix, Verstappen in an attempt to overtake in the fast section again lost control of his Red Bull, but kept it on track with a 360 ° high-speed film library. The ‘pirouette’ is becoming a Verstappen trademark even in races that see him then cross the finish line as a winner. It happened in Germany at Hockenheim in 2019 and last Sunday in Budapest.