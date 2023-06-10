It runs on the weekend of 10 and 11 June 2023 there 24 Hours of Le Mans which in this edition celebrates the centenary. The first edition was held in 1923. The endurance race, organized by theACO (Automobile Club de l’Ouest), it runs on Circuit de la Sarthe and it is also the fourth appointment of the WEC 2023 World Championship. On the track they compete 62 cars divided into Hypercar classes, LMP2 And LMGTE AM. He’s also on the track at Le Mans Valentino Rossi who won Race 2 of the Le Mans Cup for the Road to Le Mans, a support event for the 24 Hours.

24 Hours of Le Mans 2023 times

The program of the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2023 includes two days dedicated to free practice. The qualifying session was held on the evening of Thursday 8 June to decree theHyperpole conquered by Ferrariwhile the actual race starts Saturday 10 June at 4.00pm.

Wednesday 7 June 2023

Free Practice 1: 14.00-17.00

Qualifications: 19.00-20.00

Free Practice 2: 22.00-24.00

Thursday 8 June 2023

Free Practice 3: 15.00-18.00

Hyperpole: 20.00-20.30

Free Practice 4: 10.00pm-11.00pm

Saturday June 10, 2023

Warm Up: 12.00-12.15

Race: 16.00

The cars participating in the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2023

24 Hours of Le Mans 2023 TV times

The 24 Hours of Le Mans on TV is broadcast exclusively by Eurosporton the channels Eurosport 1 and 2 HD. The live starts at 15.00 on the 2nd and then the commentary goes on Eurosport 1 HD from 5.30pm until 2.30pm on Sundays.

The last 90 minutes and the prize giving are broadcast on Eurosport 2 HD. The Eurosport Player, Discovery+ and Now TV platforms will allow you to follow the event in streaming. Clips and highlights of the match can also be seen online on the official OTT platform fiawec.tv It is on Youtube channel of the WEC.

Thursday 8 June (free practice and hyperpole)

15:00 – 18:00 – Free Practice 3 – (Live by Eurosport Player and fiawec.tv)

20:00 – 20:30 – Hyperpole – (Live Eurosport 2, ES Player and fiawec.tv)

10:00 pm – 11:00 pm – Free Practice 4 – (Live by ES Player and fiawec.tv)

Saturday 10 June (race)

12:00 – 12:15 – Warm Up – (Live Eurosport 2, ES Player and fiawec.tv)

1.30pm – 1.45pm – Starting grid

15:00 – Start of international live Eurosport 2 / ES Player / fiawec.tv

15:31 – Return of the trophy

15:34 – National anthem

15:51 – Reconnaissance tour

4.00pm – Start of the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans

17:30 – Live TV on Eurosport 1 HD

Sunday June 11th

14.30 – Passage of the live broadcast on Eurosport 2 HD

16:00 – Arrival of the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2023

16:10 – Start of awards ceremonies

17:00 – Press conference

Valentino Rossi at Le Mans

Valentino Rossi participates in the two competitions of the Road to Le Mans 2023also known as Michelin Le Mans Cupat the wheel of the BMW M4 GT3 for the Team WRT. The Doctor, who shares the cockpit of the car with the French driver Jerome Policandwon Race 2.

Valentino Rossi at Le Mans won Race 2 of the 24 Hours side race

In the two races he has run, Rossi has always occupied the top positions, battling with the best. In the final of Race 2 he was the protagonist of greats duels with the Lamborghini by Vincent Abril and the Anders Fjordbach’s Porsche number 86. Under the checkered flag he crossed the finish line at the ssecond place but it was decreed winner following penalty imposed on Ferrari 296 GT3 number 51.

24 Hours of Le Mans history

The 24 Hours of Le Mans, or Le Mans 24 Hours in English, is one of the most famous and prestigious car races in the world. It takes place annually at the Le Mans circuit, located in the city of Le Mans, in France. The race is tough 24 consecutive hourswithout interruptions, and involves prototype sports cars and grand tourers.

The 24 Hours of Mans celebrates the 100th anniversary edition

The history of the 24 Hours of Le Mans dates back to 1923when the first edition was held on 26 and 27 May. Since then, the race has been held almost every year, with the exception of short interruptions due to the second World War and to some oil crises of the 70s. That of 2023 is the 91st edition. In its history Le Mans has paved the way for the most important technological innovations then applied on the road cars.

24 Hours of Le Mans categories

During the 24 Hours of Le Mans, cars compete in different categories, including class Prototypes (LMP1, LMP2) and the GT class (GTE Pro, GTE Am). In 2021, the Hypercar classa class that allows Le Mans Hypercars and from 2023 onwards also cars LMDh to attend.

Peugeot 9X8 Hypercar on track at Le Mans

The 24 Hours of Le Mans has become an integral part of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship (WEC), which comprises a series of endurance races around the world, including 24 Hours of Spa and the 6 Hours of Silverstone.

24 Hours of Le Mans 2023 Hypercar drivers and cars

Among the participants in the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2023 all eyes are on Ferrari which ranks the 499P in the category Hypercars and on the Peugeot with the 9X8 Hypercars. But the big favorite is the Toyotareduced from 5 consecutive victories (2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 And 2022).

Below is the complete list of teams, cars and drivers entered for Le Mans in the maximum category Hypercars:

# TEAM CAR PILOT 1 PILOT 2 PILOT 3 2 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-LMDh Earl Bamber Alex Lynn Richard Westbrook 3 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-LMDh Sebastien Bourdais Scott Dixon Renger van der Zande 4 Floyd Vanwall Racing Team Vanwall Vandervell 680 Tom Dillmann Esteban Guerrieri Tristan Vautier 5 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963 Michael Christensen Dane Cameron Frederic Makowiecki 6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963 Andre Lotterer Laurens Vanthoor Kevin Estre 7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 Hybrid Mike Conway Kamui Kobayashi José María López 8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 Hybrid Sebastien Buemi Brendon Hartley Ryō Hirakawa 38 Jota team Porsche 963 Antonio Felix da Costa Will Stevens Ye Yifei 50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P Anthony Fire Nicklas Nielsen Miguel Molina 51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P Alessandro Pier Guidi Antonio Giovinazzi James Calado 75 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963 Felipe Nasr Mathieu Jaminet Nick Tandy 93 Peugeot Total Energies Peugeot 9X8 Michael Jensen Jean-Eric Vergne Paul di Resta 94 Peugeot Total Energies Peugeot 9X8 Nico Müller Gustavo Menezes Loïc Duval 311 Action Express Racing Cadillac V-LMDh Pipo Derani Jack Aitken Alexander Sims 708 Glickenhaus Racing Glickenhaus 007 LMH Romain Dumas Ryan Briscoe Olivier Pla 709 Glickenhaus Racing Glickenhaus 007 LMH Frank Mailleux Esteban Gutiérrez Nathanaël Berthon Teams, cars and drivers entered for Le Mans 2023 in the Hypercar category

24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race

The 24 Hours of Le Mans is the ultimate endurance race. To win you need a mix of speed and endurancewith teams competing to complete as many laps as possible within the time limit.

Toyota is back from 5 consecutive victories

The strategies of tender they may vary, but the key to winning is maintaining a good pace without damaging the car or running into mechanical problems. During the race, the pilots take turns at the wheelallowing them to rest briefly while their teammates take the lead.

The 24 Hours of Le Mans is also famous for theunique atmosphere that is created around the event. In addition to the competition on the track, thousands of enthusiasts gather around the circuit to camp out and cheer on their favorite teams and drivers. It’s a party for lovers of motor racing, with a huge variety of cars, makes and nationalities represented.

Ferrari 499P Hypercar on track at Le Mans

Over the years, many legendary teams and drivers have left their mark on the 24 Hours of Le Mans, including the Porsche, Audi, Bentley and Ferrari. Victories in the race are considered a prestigious honor in the motor racing environment.

Toyota wins record at Le Mans

After five consecutive victories since 2018, Toyota is aiming for one “double hat-trick” of victories against a field of 62 cars, including 16 Hypercars from other legendary brands such as Cadillacs, Ferraris, Peugeots And Porsche.

Toyota GR010 Hybrid on track at Le Mans

Only two other manufacturers have conquered the winning record for six consecutive years at Le Mans; Ferraris from 1960 to 1965 And Porsche from 1981 to 1987.

The Japanese brand therefore is the big one favorite of this year, also strong of three consecutive victories in as many races of the WEC 2023 World Championshiplast in chronological order the brace in 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps.

Le Mans 2023 video highlights

