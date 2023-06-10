Relief after the dam burst at Kachovka is difficult to get started. There is also a risk of disease. However, Ukraine also fears for the future of agriculture in the fertile area. The drained Kachovka reservoir was the only source of irrigation.

Up-to-date data are not available, but it now seems clear that an area of ​​600 square kilometers has been flooded after the dam drilling near Kachovka last Tuesday. According to the Ukrainian government, more than two-thirds of this is in the part of the Kherson region that is occupied by the Russians. She reports that the average water level is 5.61 meters, but also that it is already falling.

Reports of fatalities are few and far between. Thousands of people and animals would have been evacuated. The flood would also have dislodged many landmines in the area, so that they are now floating around, with all the associated danger. There are also concerns about pollution from oil and chemicals released by the collapse of the dam and hydroelectric power plant.

More and more is known about the cause. Measuring instruments from Norwegian seismologists have felt a force that convinces them of an explosion. According to them, it seems that the dam was blown up on purpose. The US government also assumes an explosion, The New York Times reports based on sources. However, there is no conclusive evidence. Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of attacking the dam. See also Reader's Opinion | The structures of social work encourage irresponsible consumption choices

‘moral weakness’

International aid is slow to get going. President Volodymyr Zelensky was very upset about this on Thursday when he visited the affected area. He lashed out mainly at the United Nations (UN) and the International Red Cross (he had nothing but praise for the Ukrainian Red Cross). Zelensky accused the latter organization of “using its neutrality and international rules as a cover for its moral weakness.” His concern focused mainly on civilians in the occupied territories. “A lot of help is needed. International organizations must step in and help the people in those areas.”

This is what it looks like in large parts of Kherson now. The water level would be dropping by now. © REUTERS



The Red Cross has indicated that it is very complicated to operate in the area. According to director Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, her organization does have a thousand people on the ground, but it is also very dangerous at the same time. After all, it is still a war zone. “We have very few options to protect our staff.” Some media suggest that cutbacks also play a role. The Red Cross recently announced that it had to lay off 1800 people in order to realize savings of more than 400 million. The UN says it has arranged for water trucks and has already distributed more than 100,000 bottles of drinking water, water purification tablets and jerry cans. They also try to gain access to the areas that are in Russian hands, but that process is difficult. See also The Ukrainian delegation spoke about Trump's plans to visit Kyiv

Shelling

The warring factions meanwhile accuse each other of firing on aid workers. Ukraine says attempts to help civilians in occupied territories are being thwarted by Russian fire. A spokesman for the Kremlin claims the opposite: Ukraine would shoot at Russian aid workers.

Meanwhile, it seems certain that the population under Russian rule has major problems. There are even rumors that many people are drowning because help is not forthcoming. AP news agency quotes people as saying that Russian soldiers seize boats or merely help citizens who have Russian passports. “Soldiers keep rescuers at checkpoints and take their boats,” says volunteer Yaroslav Vasiliev. “They are afraid of saboteurs, they suspect everyone.”

Vital interest

The World Health Organization (WHO) is particularly concerned about water supply and water treatment plants. If they do not function, public health will be seriously endangered, she says. She warns, among other things, about cholera.

Ukraine’s Agriculture Ministry has since predicted that the rich farmland in this part of the country “might turn into a desert as early as next year.” The water supply from the Kachovka reservoir was vital to the irrigation systems. According to the ministry, these systems irrigated nearly six thousand square kilometers before the war. The dam was the only source of irrigation for growing watermelons, corn, soybeans, sunflowers and tomatoes, among other things. It could take up to five years for the dam to be repaired (or rebuilt). In the meantime, the damage to the sector could amount to 6.5 billion euros, according to Kyiv. See also Nomenclature | Helsinki renamed Malmi Airport

Aid organization Cordaid opened giro number 667 on Friday to collect money for victims of the dam breach in Ukraine. According to Cordaid, there is a need for clean drinking water, hygiene and food packages in the disaster area. According to the aid organization, thousands of people and animals must also be taken care of, requiring help and money. “For all these Ukrainians on the front line, this is yet another disaster they will have to deal with,” says Paul Borsboom of Cordaid. “Weakened by the ongoing conflict in their country, uncertainty about their future and traumatized by what they have experienced, the residents around the Kachovka dam need a lot of help now and later when the water level is down.”