There Ferrari won the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2023the Centenary edition with the 499p brought to the finish line by Alessandro Pier Guidi, which he shared with James Calado And Antonio Giovinazzi the car number 51 in the arc of 342 rounds completed on the French track. On the podium at Le Mans also the Toyota GR010 – Hybrid #8 of the crew Buemi/Hartley/Hirakawa and the Cadillacs #2 by Chip Ganassi Racing with Bamber/Lynn/Westbrook.
On the legendary Circuit de la Sarthe in the category LPM2 came the first victory for the Inter Europol Competition with theOreca 07-Gibson #34 by Costa/Scherer/Smiechowski and finally success for the Chevrolet Corvette C8.R #33 of Catsburg/Keating/Varro in LMGTE AM.
24 Hours of Le Mans 2023, race results
Ferrari achieved a great result at the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2023. For the Maranello company it is a historical result: after returning to the top class 50 years old of absence, the team Ferrari – AF Corse won the most famous endurance race in the world, which represents the fourth round of the FIA World Endurance Championship 2023.
The winners at Le Mans 2023 were the Italians Alessandro Pier Guidi And Antonio Giovinazzi with English James Calado.
The other 499P number 50, which was taken fromHyperpole Of Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsencrossed the finish line in fifth position due to delays during the night due to an operation on the car which prevented the crew from being in contention for the podium, despite the excellent performance which allowed reassemble different locations.
For the Prancing Horse it is the tenth overall victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, after those obtained in 1949, 1954, 1958, 1960-1965. The total number of hits thus rose to 39including i 29 of class showcased in the history of Ferrari at Le Mans.
Podium 24 Hours Le Mans 2023
1) Pier Guidi/Calado/Giovinazzi (Ferrari 499P)
2) Buemi/Hartley/Hirakawa (Toyota GR010 Hybrid)
3) Bamber/Lynn/Westbrook (Cadillac V-Series.R)
Race classification 24 HOURS LE MANS 2023
|POS
|#
|RIDERS
|CAR
|CLASS
|LAPS
|TIME
|1
|51
|James Calado
Antonio Giovinazzi
Alessandro Pier Guidi
|Ferrari 499P
|HYPERCAR
|342
|24:00’18.099
|2
|8
|Sebastien Buemi
Brendon Hartley
Ryo Hirakawa
|Toyota GR010 – Hybrid
|HYPERCAR
|342
|1’21.793
|3
|2
|Earl Bamber
Alex Lynn
Richard Westbrook
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|HYPERCAR
|341
|1 lap
|4
|3
|Sebastien Bourdais Scott Dixon
Renger van der Zande
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|HYPERCAR
|340
|2 Laps
|5
|50
|Anthony Fire
Miguel Molina
Nicklas Nielsen
|Ferrari 499P
|HYPERCAR
|337
|5 Laps
|6
|708
|Ryan Briscoe
Romain Dumas
Olivier Pla
|Glickenhaus 007 LMH
|HYPERCAR
|335
|7 Laps
|7
|709
|Nathanaël Berthon
Esteban Gutiérrez
Frank Mailleux
|Glickenhaus 007 LMH
|HYPERCAR
|333
|9 Laps
|8
|93
|Paul di Resta
Michael Jensen
Jean-Eric Vergne
|Peugeot 9X8
|HYPERCAR
|330
|12 Laps
|9
|5
|Dane Cameron
Michael Christensen
Frederic Makowiecki
|Porsche 963
|HYPERCAR
|329
|13 Laps
|10
|34
|Albert Costa
Fabio Luca Scherer
Jakub Smiechowski
|Hour 07
|LMP2
|328
|14 Laps
|11
|41
|Rui Andrade
Louis Délétraz
Robert Kubica
|Hour 07
|LMP2
|328
|14 Laps
|12
|30
|Rene Binder
Neel Jani
Nicolas Pino
|Hour 07
|LMP2
|327
|15 Laps
|13
|36
|Julien Canal
Charles Milesi
Matthieu Vaxivière
|Hour 07
|LMP2
|327
|15 Laps
|14
|31
|Robin Frijns
Sean Gelael
Ferdinand Habsburg-Lothringen
|Hour 07
|LMP2
|327
|15 Laps
|15
|48
|Paul-Loup Chatin
Laurents Hörr
Paul Lafargue
|Hour 07
|LMP2
|327
|15 Laps
|16
|10
|Gabriel Aubry
Ryan Cullen
Matthias Kaiser
|Hour 07
|LMP2
|325
|17 Laps
|17
|311
|Jack Aitken
Pipo Derani
Alexander Sims
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|HYPERCAR
|324
|18 Laps
|18
|23
|Tom Blomqvist
Oliver Jarvis
Josh Pierson
|Hour 07
|LMP2
|323
|19 Laps
|19
|35
|Olli Caldwell
André Negrao
Memo Rojas
|Hour 07
|LMP2
|322
|20 Laps
|20
|45
|James Allen
Colin Braun
George Kurtz
|Hour 07
|LMP2
|322
|20 Laps
|21
|22
|Philip Albuquerque
Philip Hanson
Frederick Lubin
|Hour 07
|LMP2
|321
|21 Laps
|22
|6
|Kevin Estre
Andre Lotterer
Laurens Vanthoor
|Porsche 963
|HYPERCAR
|320
|22 Laps
|23
|37
|Alexandre Coigny
Malthe Jakobsen
Nicolas Lapierre
|Hour 07
|LMP2
|317
|25 Laps
|24
|28
|Peter Fittipaldi
David Heinemeier Hansson
Oliver Rasmussen,
|Hour 07
|LMP2
|316
|26 Laps
|25
|65
|Tijmen Van Der Helm
Manuel Maldonado
Job Van Uitert
|Hour 07
|LMP2
|316
|26 Laps
|26
|33
|Nick Catsburg
Ben Keating
Nicolas Varro
|Chevrolet Corvette C8.R
|LMGTE AM
|313
|29 Laps
|27
|94
|Loïc Duval
Gustavo Menezes
Nico Müller
|Peugeot 9X8
|HYPERCAR
|312
|30 Laps
|28
|25
|Ahmad Al Harthy
Michael Dinan
Charlie Eastwood
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|312
|30 Laps
|29
|86
|Ben Barker
Richard Pera
Michael Wainwright
|Porsche 911 RSR – 19
|LMGTE AM
|312
|30 Laps
|30
|85
|Sarah Bovy
Rahel Frey
Michelle Gatting
|Porsche 911 RSR – 19
|LMGTE AM
|312
|30 Laps
|31
|54
|Francis Castellacci
Thomas Flohr
David Rigon
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|312
|30 Laps
|32
|43
|Maxime Martin
Tom Van
Hugh de Wilde
|Hour 07
|LMP2
|311
|31 Laps
|33
|98
|Ian James
Daniel Mancinelli
Alex Riberas
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|310
|32 Laps
|34
|9
|Juan Manuel Correa
Filip Ioan Ugran
Bent Viscaal
|Hour 07
|LMP2
|310
|32 Laps
|35
|56
|Matthew Cairoli
PJ Hyett
Gunnar Jeanette
|Porsche 911 RSR – 19
|LMGTE AM
|309
|33 Laps
|36
|100
|Andrew Haryanto
Chandler Hull
Jeff Segal
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|307
|35 Laps
|37
|39
|Giedo van der Garde
Robert Lacorte
Patrick Pilet
|Hour 07
|LMP2
|303
|39 Laps
|38
|74
|Kei Cozzolino
Yorikatsu Tsujiko
Naoki Yokomizo
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|303
|39 Laps
|39
|24
|Jenson Button
Jimmie Johnson
Mike Rockenfeller
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|INNOVATIVE CAR
|285
|57 Laps
|40
|38
|António Felix Da Costa
Will Stevens
Ye Yifei
|Porsche 963
|HYPERCAR
|244
|98 Laps
|57
|Scott Huffaker
Takeshi Kimura
Daniel Serra
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|254
|88 Laps
|911
|Michael Fassbender
Richard Lietz
Martin Rump
|Porsche 911 RSR – 19
|LMGTE AM
|246
|96 Laps
|80
|Ben Barnicoat
Norman Born
Francois Perrodo
|Hour 07
|LMP2
|183
|159 Laps
|88
|Jonas Ried
Harry Tincknell
Don Young
|Porsche 911 RSR – 19
|LMGTE AM
|170
|172 Laps
|4
|Tom Dillmann
Esteban Guerrieri
Tristan Vautier
|Vanwall Vandervell 680
|HYPERCAR
|165
|177 Laps
|777
|Tomonobu Fujii
Satoshi Hoshino
Casper Stevenson
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|163
|179 Laps
|47
|Reshad de Gerus
Vlad Lomko
Simon Pagenaud
|Hour 07
|LMP2
|158
|184 Laps
|77
|Julien Andlauer
Christian Ried
Mikkel Pedersen
|Porsche 911 RSR – 19
|LMGTE AM
|118
|224 Laps
|32
|Anders Fjordbach
Mark Kvamme
Jan Magnussen
|Hour 07
|LMP2
|117
|225 Laps
|63
|Mirko Bortolotti
Daniil Kvyat
Doriane Pin
|Hour 07
|LMP2
|113
|229 Laps
|7
|Mike Conway
Kamui Kobayashi
José María López
|Toyota GR010 – Hybrid
|HYPERCAR
|103
|239 Laps
|66
|Neubauer Thomas
James Petrobelli
Louis Prette
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|89
|253 Laps
|923
|Tom Gamble
Dries Vanthoor
Salih Yoluç
|Hour 07
|LMP2
|87
|255 Laps
|75
|Mathieu Jaminet
Felipe Nasr
Nick Tandy
|Porsche 963
|HYPERCAR
|84
|258 Laps
|72
|Valentin Hasse-Clot
Arnold Robin
Maxime Robin
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|58
|284 Laps
|83
|Luis Perez-Companc
Alessio Rovera
Lilou Wadoux
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|33
|309 Laps
|60
|Matthew Cressoni
Alessio Picariello
Claudio Schiavoni
|Porsche 911 RSR – 19
|LMGTE AM
|28
|314 Laps
|16
|Ryan Hardwick
Jan Heylen
Zacharie Robichon
|Porsche 911 RSR – 19
|LMGTE AM
|28
|314 Laps
|55
|Gustav Birch
Jens Reno Moller
Marco Sorensen
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|21
|321 Laps
|21
|Simon Mann
Ulysse De Pauw
Julien Piguet
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|21
|321 Laps
|13
|René Rast
Ricky Taylor
Thomas Stevens
|Hour 07
|LMP2
|19
|323 Laps
|14
|Mathias Beche
Ben Hanley
Rodrigo Sales
|Hour 07
|LMP2
|18
|324 Laps
Video highlights 24 Hours of Le Mans 2023
