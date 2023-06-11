There Ferrari won the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2023the Centenary edition with the 499p brought to the finish line by Alessandro Pier Guidi, which he shared with James Calado And Antonio Giovinazzi the car number 51 in the arc of 342 rounds completed on the French track. On the podium at Le Mans also the Toyota GR010 – Hybrid #8 of the crew Buemi/Hartley/Hirakawa and the Cadillacs #2 by Chip Ganassi Racing with Bamber/Lynn/Westbrook.

On the legendary Circuit de la Sarthe in the category LPM2 came the first victory for the Inter Europol Competition with theOreca 07-Gibson #34 by Costa/Scherer/Smiechowski and finally success for the Chevrolet Corvette C8.R #33 of Catsburg/Keating/Varro in LMGTE AM.

The Ferrari 499P #51 won the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans

24 Hours of Le Mans 2023, race results

Ferrari achieved a great result at the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2023. For the Maranello company it is a historical result: after returning to the top class 50 years old of absence, the team Ferrari – AF Corse won the most famous endurance race in the world, which represents the fourth round of the FIA World Endurance Championship 2023.

The winners at Le Mans 2023 were the Italians Alessandro Pier Guidi And Antonio Giovinazzi with English James Calado.

Victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2023 for the Pier Guidi/Calado/Giovinazzi crew

The other 499P number 50, which was taken fromHyperpole Of Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsencrossed the finish line in fifth position due to delays during the night due to an operation on the car which prevented the crew from being in contention for the podium, despite the excellent performance which allowed reassemble different locations.

The #50 Ferrari that started from Hyperpole finished Le Mans 2023 in 5th position

For the Prancing Horse it is the tenth overall victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, after those obtained in 1949, 1954, 1958, 1960-1965. The total number of hits thus rose to 39including i 29 of class showcased in the history of Ferrari at Le Mans.

Podium 24 Hours Le Mans 2023

1) Pier Guidi/Calado/Giovinazzi (Ferrari 499P)

2) Buemi/Hartley/Hirakawa (Toyota GR010 Hybrid)

3) Bamber/Lynn/Westbrook (Cadillac V-Series.R)

Race classification 24 HOURS LE MANS 2023

POS # RIDERS CAR CLASS LAPS TIME 1 51 James Calado

Antonio Giovinazzi

Alessandro Pier Guidi Ferrari 499P HYPERCAR 342 24:00’18.099 2 8 Sebastien Buemi

Brendon Hartley

Ryo Hirakawa Toyota GR010 – Hybrid HYPERCAR 342 1’21.793 3 2 Earl Bamber

Alex Lynn

Richard Westbrook Cadillac V-Series.R HYPERCAR 341 1 lap 4 3 Sebastien Bourdais Scott Dixon

Renger van der Zande Cadillac V-Series.R HYPERCAR 340 2 Laps 5 50 Anthony Fire

Miguel Molina

Nicklas Nielsen Ferrari 499P HYPERCAR 337 5 Laps 6 708 Ryan Briscoe

Romain Dumas

Olivier Pla Glickenhaus 007 LMH HYPERCAR 335 7 Laps 7 709 Nathanaël Berthon

Esteban Gutiérrez

Frank Mailleux Glickenhaus 007 LMH HYPERCAR 333 9 Laps 8 93 Paul di Resta

Michael Jensen

Jean-Eric Vergne Peugeot 9X8 HYPERCAR 330 12 Laps 9 5 Dane Cameron

Michael Christensen

Frederic Makowiecki Porsche 963 HYPERCAR 329 13 Laps 10 34 Albert Costa

Fabio Luca Scherer

Jakub Smiechowski Hour 07 LMP2 328 14 Laps 11 41 Rui Andrade

Louis Délétraz

Robert Kubica Hour 07 LMP2 328 14 Laps 12 30 Rene Binder

Neel Jani

Nicolas Pino Hour 07 LMP2 327 15 Laps 13 36 Julien Canal

Charles Milesi

Matthieu Vaxivière Hour 07 LMP2 327 15 Laps 14 31 Robin Frijns

Sean Gelael

Ferdinand Habsburg-Lothringen Hour 07 LMP2 327 15 Laps 15 48 Paul-Loup Chatin

Laurents Hörr

Paul Lafargue Hour 07 LMP2 327 15 Laps 16 10 Gabriel Aubry

Ryan Cullen

Matthias Kaiser Hour 07 LMP2 325 17 Laps 17 311 Jack Aitken

Pipo Derani

Alexander Sims Cadillac V-Series.R HYPERCAR 324 18 Laps 18 23 Tom Blomqvist

Oliver Jarvis

Josh Pierson Hour 07 LMP2 323 19 Laps 19 35 Olli Caldwell

André Negrao

Memo Rojas Hour 07 LMP2 322 20 Laps 20 45 James Allen

Colin Braun

George Kurtz Hour 07 LMP2 322 20 Laps 21 22 Philip Albuquerque

Philip Hanson

Frederick Lubin Hour 07 LMP2 321 21 Laps 22 6 Kevin Estre

Andre Lotterer

Laurens Vanthoor Porsche 963 HYPERCAR 320 22 Laps 23 37 Alexandre Coigny

Malthe Jakobsen

Nicolas Lapierre Hour 07 LMP2 317 25 Laps 24 28 Peter Fittipaldi

David Heinemeier Hansson

Oliver Rasmussen, Hour 07 LMP2 316 26 Laps 25 65 Tijmen Van Der Helm

Manuel Maldonado

Job Van Uitert Hour 07 LMP2 316 26 Laps 26 33 Nick Catsburg

Ben Keating

Nicolas Varro Chevrolet Corvette C8.R LMGTE AM 313 29 Laps 27 94 Loïc Duval

Gustavo Menezes

Nico Müller Peugeot 9X8 HYPERCAR 312 30 Laps 28 25 Ahmad Al Harthy

Michael Dinan

Charlie Eastwood Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 312 30 Laps 29 86 Ben Barker

Richard Pera

Michael Wainwright Porsche 911 RSR – 19 LMGTE AM 312 30 Laps 30 85 Sarah Bovy

Rahel Frey

Michelle Gatting Porsche 911 RSR – 19 LMGTE AM 312 30 Laps 31 54 Francis Castellacci

Thomas Flohr

David Rigon Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 312 30 Laps 32 43 Maxime Martin

Tom Van

Hugh de Wilde Hour 07 LMP2 311 31 Laps 33 98 Ian James

Daniel Mancinelli

Alex Riberas Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 310 32 Laps 34 9 Juan Manuel Correa

Filip Ioan Ugran

Bent Viscaal Hour 07 LMP2 310 32 Laps 35 56 Matthew Cairoli

PJ Hyett

Gunnar Jeanette Porsche 911 RSR – 19 LMGTE AM 309 33 Laps 36 100 Andrew Haryanto

Chandler Hull

Jeff Segal Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 307 35 Laps 37 39 Giedo van der Garde

Robert Lacorte

Patrick Pilet Hour 07 LMP2 303 39 Laps 38 74 Kei Cozzolino

Yorikatsu Tsujiko

Naoki Yokomizo Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 303 39 Laps 39 24 Jenson Button

Jimmie Johnson

Mike Rockenfeller Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 INNOVATIVE CAR 285 57 Laps 40 38 António Felix Da Costa

Will Stevens

Ye Yifei Porsche 963 HYPERCAR 244 98 Laps 57 Scott Huffaker

Takeshi Kimura

Daniel Serra Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 254 88 Laps 911 Michael Fassbender

Richard Lietz

Martin Rump Porsche 911 RSR – 19 LMGTE AM 246 96 Laps 80 Ben Barnicoat

Norman Born

Francois Perrodo Hour 07 LMP2 183 159 Laps 88 Jonas Ried

Harry Tincknell

Don Young Porsche 911 RSR – 19 LMGTE AM 170 172 Laps 4 Tom Dillmann

Esteban Guerrieri

Tristan Vautier Vanwall Vandervell 680 HYPERCAR 165 177 Laps 777 Tomonobu Fujii

Satoshi Hoshino

Casper Stevenson Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 163 179 Laps 47 Reshad de Gerus

Vlad Lomko

Simon Pagenaud Hour 07 LMP2 158 184 Laps 77 Julien Andlauer

Christian Ried

Mikkel Pedersen Porsche 911 RSR – 19 LMGTE AM 118 224 Laps 32 Anders Fjordbach

Mark Kvamme

Jan Magnussen Hour 07 LMP2 117 225 Laps 63 Mirko Bortolotti

Daniil Kvyat

Doriane Pin Hour 07 LMP2 113 229 Laps 7 Mike Conway

Kamui Kobayashi

José María López Toyota GR010 – Hybrid HYPERCAR 103 239 Laps 66 Neubauer Thomas

James Petrobelli

Louis Prette Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 89 253 Laps 923 Tom Gamble

Dries Vanthoor

Salih Yoluç Hour 07 LMP2 87 255 Laps 75 Mathieu Jaminet

Felipe Nasr

Nick Tandy Porsche 963 HYPERCAR 84 258 Laps 72 Valentin Hasse-Clot

Arnold Robin

Maxime Robin Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 58 284 Laps 83 Luis Perez-Companc

Alessio Rovera

Lilou Wadoux Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 33 309 Laps 60 Matthew Cressoni

Alessio Picariello

Claudio Schiavoni Porsche 911 RSR – 19 LMGTE AM 28 314 Laps 16 Ryan Hardwick

Jan Heylen

Zacharie Robichon Porsche 911 RSR – 19 LMGTE AM 28 314 Laps 55 Gustav Birch

Jens Reno Moller

Marco Sorensen Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 21 321 Laps 21 Simon Mann

Ulysse De Pauw

Julien Piguet Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 21 321 Laps 13 René Rast

Ricky Taylor

Thomas Stevens Hour 07 LMP2 19 323 Laps 14 Mathias Beche

Ben Hanley

Rodrigo Sales Hour 07 LMP2 18 324 Laps Race classification 24 Hours of Le Mans 2023

Video highlights 24 Hours of Le Mans 2023

Highlights 24 Hours of Le Mans 2023 VIDEO

