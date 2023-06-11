The Xbox Games Showcase has been quite an emotional display, since they have seen previews of great games such as fable and until the first of the next installment of Star Wars Developed by Ubisoft. And things that had already been made known before were also confirmed, this includes Persona 3 Reloadremake of that PS2 RPG game.

Check out his first trailer:

For now, it is only said that it will arrive in the first months of 2024. Available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, nintendoswitch and pc. Available in GamePass on its launch day.

Via: Xbox Games Showcase