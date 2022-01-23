Colombian telenovelas have declared their reign in streaming. In this 2022, Netflix’s Top 10 continues to be dominated by successful productions such as La Reina del Flow 2, Pasión de Gavilanes and Café con aroma de mujer. However, the one that remains one of the most popular for years is Ugly Betty.

The iconic RCN telenovela premiered in 1999 and, with 335 episodes in length, it became a boom in many countries, in addition to obtaining incredible records. For this reason, many fans have revisited the series, but only a few noticed a small error in the intro.

Yo soy Betty, la fea is one of the most popular productions on Netflix. Photo: composition/RCN

YOU CAN SEE: Passion of hawks: the actress that few remember who also appeared in Betty, the ugly

The mistake that few noticed

Through TikTok, a user revealed that, while Betty’s emblematic presentation plays, the ugly one to the rhythm of “It is said of me”, there is a brief sequence in which Beatriz Pinzón turns to see Don Armando because she thought that he had whistled. However, he only motions for her to move.

At that moment, Patricia Fernández appears. But, the detail is that before the ‘peliteñida’ goes on stage, you can see him waiting hidden, behind some plants, for the signal to enter the frame. Next, we leave you the clip that proves it.

YOU CAN SEE: Coffee with the aroma of a woman: actors of Betty, the ugly one who appear in the Netflix remake

Who created the song “It is said of me”?

It is difficult to talk about Betty, la fea and not associate the affable secretary of Ecomoda with “Se dice de mí”, a theme with which we are introduced to the character played by Ana María Orozco. In that sense, many wonder what is the origin of the famous theme.

The song was composed by the Argentine poet Ivo Pelay in 1943, the year in which it was recorded by the Uruguayan singer-songwriter Carlos Rondán, with music by the conductor Francisco Canaro.