Drama in the province of Mantua, Yana Maliko disappeared for several hours, her ex-boyfriend arrested

Another very serious episode occurred in the last few hours in the province of Mantua. A girl of only 23, called Yana Maliko, appears to have disappeared since Friday 20 January. Only in the last few hours, the agents have decided to arrest her ex-boyfriend.

In fact, for the investigators there are no doubts about the guilt of the 33-year-old for the crime of the young woman, who does not have never returned in his home.

According to information released by some local media, the events began on the day of Friday 20 January. Precisely in the small town of Castiglione delle Stivierelocated in the province of Mantua.

From that moment on, the girl appears to have disappeared and in fact her family members, unable to get in touch with her, have decided to report what happened to the police.

The turning point in the case came only a few hours later, on Saturday 21 January. When the agents decided to arrest her ex boyfriend 33 years old, whose names are not yet known generality.

From what has emerged and from the first hypotheses, it would seem that it was he who put an end to life of the girl. The motive and also all the details of the case, turn out to be still unknown.

The crime of Yana Maliko and the search for the body

Obviously to get further answers on what happened, it will be necessary to find the body of the woman. In fact, the police are at work and are searching the area Via Albanain the province of Brescia.

The sole suspect man, turns out to be under investigation for the crime of aggravated voluntary crime. He could also be the one to help the investigators in the search for the body, if he decides to speak.

The information on this new crime which still involved a woman is fragmentary and unclear. The ex-boyfriend who is in custody is now in the Mantua barracks, but at the moment the dynamics and also the weapon used to commit the crime are unknown.