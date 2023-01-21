Murder Alice Neri, the hypothesis arises that she and Mohamed Gaaloul already knew each other: the reason

At the moment all the investigations are still underway for the crime of a young 32-year-old mother, called Alice Neri, found lifeless in her car engulfed in flames. The investigators have also made important new discoveries on the days leading up to her death.

The sad story of this woman began in the night between Thursday 17 and Friday 18 November. She had met with a colleague of hers called Marco Nello Smart Cafe and they would spend the evening together.

Around 3 in the morning the man left, leaving the woman alone in the car. From what emerged then it would seem that the main suspect, Mohamed Gaaloul he approached her and got into the car.

It is not yet clear why this is ridebut the only thing is that the investigators are trying to figure out if they knew each other since chip of his phone. First it was said that there were no traces of the device, but it later emerged that it was actually in the car.

However, from what the local newspaper reports The Rest of the Pug about 7 days before the crime, Alice had gone to that club with another man colleague. But on both occasions she spent the evening a text messaging with someone.

Yup hypothesizes in fact that even in his first time in that place, after the friend has gone away, he may have met the Tunisian.

The justifications of the main suspect in the crime of Alice Neri

The man fled Italy a few days after the incident, but the agents managed to arrest him shortly after at the border between France and Switzerland.

After his extradition he is now in the Modena prison, but in his first meeting with the investigating judge, he made use of the option not to answer. The only thing he wanted to point out was that he actually left home because he had to go to to work.

There are still many requests to which the investigators are trying to find an answer on this crime. To understand is also the motivewhich turns out to be completely unknown.