At least 23 people have died in landslides and floods caused by the first tropical storm to hit the country this year, police said on Monday.

Paybay City Police Chief Lieutenant Colonel Jumen Collado said rescuers have recovered 20 bodies in the city in Leyte Province, 599 km southeast of Manila, where landslides buried dozens of homes.

Collado added that the raging floodwaters washed away other victims. The National Disaster Agency recorded three more deaths in floods and landslides in the southern provinces of Davao Oriental and Davao de Oro.