Controlled by Palestinians, Joseph’s tomb is a holy site for Jews| Photo: Reproduction/Twitter/Israel Defense Forces

Palestinian protesters vandalized the Tomb of Joseph, a Jewish holy site in the West Bank, amid clashes sparked by a series of Arab and Palestinian attacks in Israel. The information that a group of 100 Palestinians marched towards the tomb, which is in the city of Nablus, and set it on fire on Saturday (9) comes from Israeli military spokesman Brigadier General Ran Kochav, according to the Jerusalem Post.

“We will not accept this kind of attack on a place that is sacred to us, especially on the eve of Passover,” Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said. “Let’s catch up to the troublemakers. Of course, we will make sure to rebuild what they destroyed, as we always do,” he said.

The tomb attack came amid protests after a Palestinian killed three people and wounded several others in a shootout in Tel Aviv on Thursday. Since late March, 14 have been killed in a series of Arab and Palestinian attacks. Meanwhile, more than 20 Palestinians, many of them armed militants, have been killed by Israeli forces since January. The information is from the New York Post newspaper.

The attack on the eve of Easter further intensifies religious tensions that were already high, as the Jewish holiday coincides this year with the Muslim month of Ramadan. Jews believe that the tomb is where the biblical patriarch Joseph is buried. Muslims claim that it is the tomb of a sheikh. The site was handed over to the Palestinian Authority in 2000 after a shootout with casualties. Jewish worshipers have limited access to the tomb for prayers, being escorted by the Israel Defense Forces.