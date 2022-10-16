Amna Al Ketbi (Dubai)

The countdown to the opening of the launch window of the explorer Rashid to the surface of the moon has begun, as there are only 22 days left for the mission, and the Emirates project team is preparing to explore the moon for the next and final stage before launching from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, USA, which includes placing the explorer in the Japanese launch rocket « SpaceX will run from November 9 to 15, through the Hakuto-R spacecraft, which will provide services for the delivery of the explorer and equipment for the project, and the provision of wire communications and power during the approaching phase of the moon, and radio communications after landing.

The tests, which were conducted by the Emirates Lunar Exploration Project team, confirmed that the structural and electronic systems of the Rashid vehicle qualification model can withstand severe vibrations during its journey towards the moon, including the test and experiment of launching from the ground and landing on the surface of the moon.

readiness and efficiency

After the final design was completed, the explorer “Rashid” underwent many various tests, which ensured the readiness and complete efficiency of all its components and scientific devices. It is a series of final checks to ensure its ability to withstand the harsh environment during the launch of the rocket, while the explorer Rashid was attached and later integrated with the Japanese “Hakuto-R” lander, and then transported to the launch site at the Kennedy Space Center.

Solar panels

The explorer “Rashid” works by relying on solar energy panels, especially since the UAE mission to explore the moon is “one lunar day”, which is equivalent to 14 days of its counterparts on the planet. Silence during the night, when temperatures reach minus 173 degrees Celsius, which may affect the efficiency of the Explorer batteries. “Rashid” will land in the “Marie Frigoris” area, specifically the “Atlas Crater” area as a main landing site, instead of the previously scheduled “Dreams Lake” area, which was selected along with other reserve landing sites, while this site is considered safe and offers important scientific value. And the ground station team at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center can direct it, according to the ease and difficulty of the terrain, and the importance of the area to be explored to obtain new data on the surface of the moon.