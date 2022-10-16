Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The 21st World Congress of the International Society of Toxicology will officially open tomorrow in Abu Dhabi, and will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, to discuss many important topics, most notably animal toxins, mycotoxins, and plant toxins. , complex toxins, toxicology discovery and pharmacology, clinical toxicology, and other toxicology-related topics.

The conference, organized by Serum Company, the first company of its kind in the Middle East, which is based in Abu Dhabi, will continue until October 21, with the support and cooperation of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the Environment Agency Abu Dhabi, the Tourism and Culture Authority Abu Dhabi, and the Abu Dhabi Company Health Services “Seha”.

The preparatory work for the conference started yesterday at the Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, and it aims to learn about toxicology, encourage research and advance knowledge in all areas of toxicology, and facilitate the exchange of ideas and information about toxicology among those interested in this field.

300 attendees and 2,000 virtual participants will participate in the conference, which will be attended by approximately 137 scientists, specialists and experts in toxicology from 37 countries from around the world, including researchers, professors of international universities, executives, and those interested in toxicology, whether experimental or clinical, including: These include those interested in the taxonomy and biology of organisms that produce toxins, biochemists and pharmacologists who work with toxins, toxicologists looking to develop new treatments for human diseases, agricultural scientists looking to control new pests, scientists looking to produce antivenoms, clinicians involved in diagnosis, And treat the effects of poisons caused by poisonous animals, such as snakes, spiders, scorpions, jellyfish, poisonous animals, poisonous plants, mushrooms, algal toxins and bacterial toxins.

Antitoxins

Conference participants will discuss many research papers dealing with clinical toxicology, snakebites, antivenoms, recent advances in toxicology, natural toxicology and drug discovery, toxicology, toxicology and ion channels, venom structure and function, toxicology in natural history and evolution, marine toxicology. And fresh water, mycotoxins and bacteria, detoxification techniques, protein antitoxins, antibodies and toxins.