A Japanese court sentenced a 21-year-old man to death this Thursday for the murder of two people and for starting a fire in 2021in which it represents the first case of capital punishment imposed on a person who was a minor when he committed the crime.

The accused, Yuki Endo, was 19 years old at the time of the attack, when he stabbed the 55-year-old father and 50-year-old mother of an acquaintance in Kofu, Yamanashi prefecture (central Japan), in addition to wounding the younger sister of said acquaintance and set fire to the family house.

The young man could not be sentenced, since he was not of legal age.

According to the Japanese Penal Code, burning a house in which a person is located can also be punished with the death penalty.

The Prosecutor's Office had at the time requested the death penalty for Endo, alleging that the accused was fully responsible and had planned the murder, so age was not a reason not to impose the death penalty.

(We invite you to continue reading: Japan prioritizes avoiding deaths among evacuees two weeks after the earthquake).

In 2022, Japan lowered the age of majority from 20 to 18 in the country's first legal revision of adulthood in 146 years. in a decision that mainly affected issues of legal emancipation or criminal responsibility.

This reduction also affected the criminal responsibility of 18- and 19-year-old offenders, covered by the Youth Law, which was revised to expand the crimes for which they can be tried in an adult court.

*With information from EFE

More news in EL TIEMPO