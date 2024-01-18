You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
Japan lowered the age of majority from 20 to 18, the first legal revision of adulthood in 146 years
Japan lowered the age of majority from 20 to 18, the first legal revision of adulthood in 146 years
The young man must answer for the murder of two people and for starting a fire in 2021.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
E F
A Japanese court sentenced a 21-year-old man to death this Thursday for the murder of two people and for starting a fire in 2021in which it represents the first case of capital punishment imposed on a person who was a minor when he committed the crime.
The accused, Yuki Endo, was 19 years old at the time of the attack, when he stabbed the 55-year-old father and 50-year-old mother of an acquaintance in Kofu, Yamanashi prefecture (central Japan), in addition to wounding the younger sister of said acquaintance and set fire to the family house.
According to the Japanese Penal Code, burning a house in which a person is located can also be punished with the death penalty.
The Prosecutor's Office had at the time requested the death penalty for Endo, alleging that the accused was fully responsible and had planned the murder, so age was not a reason not to impose the death penalty.
(We invite you to continue reading: Japan prioritizes avoiding deaths among evacuees two weeks after the earthquake).
In 2022, Japan lowered the age of majority from 20 to 18 in the country's first legal revision of adulthood in 146 years. in a decision that mainly affected issues of legal emancipation or criminal responsibility.
This reduction also affected the criminal responsibility of 18- and 19-year-old offenders, covered by the Youth Law, which was revised to expand the crimes for which they can be tried in an adult court.
*With information from EFE
More news in EL TIEMPO
E F
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#21yearold #man #sentenced #death #Japan #minor #committed #crime
Leave a Reply