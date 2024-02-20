Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 02/20/2024 – 22:39

The city of Rio de Janeiro received this Tuesday (20) the visit of a FIFA delegation that is inspecting Brazil as part of the country's candidacy process to host the 2027 Women's Football World Cup. work the team from the international football federation visited the Maracanã stadium, as well as training centers for teams and referees, hotels and a press center.

At the end of the day, the delegation visited the Brazilian Football Confederation Museum (CBF) and was received by the entity's president, Ednaldo Rodrigues: “It is a pride to welcome the FIFA delegation in our country. In these days, we will show in detail the Brazilian project to host the 2027 World Cup. I am sure that we will have the best women's World Cup in history.”

Related news:

After the stop in the Marvelous City, the delegation led by FIFA's chief director of women's football, New Zealander Sarai Bareman, will inspect, until next Friday (23), the cities of Brasília, Salvador and Pernambuco.

“We don’t need to invest, we don’t need to build, we already have a country practically ready to host a World Cup. We have work teams ready to run the World Cup. And we have a population that is passionate about football, a lot of girls who love women's football and who would like to have this space, this opportunity”, declared Valesca Araújo, the person responsible for planning the event's infrastructure and operations.

Brazil is competing for the privilege of hosting the 2027 World Cup with two other joint bids: United States/Mexico and Belgium/Germany/Netherlands. The venue for the next Women's Football Cup will be announced on May 17th.