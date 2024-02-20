Matchday 8 of the 2024 Clausura Tournament is about to be played, of the Liga MXbut Stove Football It doesn't stop, since there are clubs that are still signing and at the same time releasing some players.
Here we leave you the latest news on rumors and signings of C2024:
The 20-year-old Paraguayan became a new reinforcement of the Spanish Union from Chile, from Pachuca. In the last semester, the playmaker was on loan with the Atlantean of the Expansion Leaguebut now he is going to the Andean league on a loan for one year with an option to purchase.
The Brazilian coach André Jardine He already spoke about the Uruguayan's situation, accepting that he would like him to stay in the AmericaHowever, he knows that in the face of an important offer they could not deny his desire to leave.
El Cabecita is still on the radar of the FC Dallas, Portland Timbers and Royal Salt Lake of the MLS. Nevertheless, Juanfutbol He comments that the interested teams have only asked about the striker's contractual situation and how much it would cost to take him.
Those from Coapa would be requesting at least seven million dollars.
According to the journalist David Faitelsonhe Feyenoord Rotterdam of the Netherlands is closely following the player from Blue Cross. However, it is difficult for the midfielder to leave this semester, so it could be in the summer market for Apertura 2024.
According to Rio media, Striped would be in negotiations for the offensive midfielder of the Palmeiras of Brazil, but which is also claimed by the Cruzeiro and Bay.
The South American was loaned to Qatar SCremembering that a year ago La Pandilla also looked for him without being able to get the signing.
The Ecuadorian will live a new adventure in Mexican soccer. The striker decided to leave Guayaquil City of his country to reach once again the Liga MXalthough he accepted that he had other offers from Ecuadorian clubs.
The winger will also sign for one year with White Roosters of Querétaroonce you pass the physical and medical tests.
