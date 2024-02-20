Here we leave you the latest news on rumors and signings of C2024:

Fernando Ovelar left Atlante after playing 19 games. 0 goals

0 assists

February 20, 2024

Jonathan Rodríguez Theme 🇺🇾🚨 There IS interest from an MLS team, but there is NO agreement nor is it in advanced stages. Pay attention to this detail, which ensures that Cabecita would remain -at least- until April in Coapa 👇🏻👇🏻 February 16, 2024

El Cabecita is still on the radar of the FC Dallas, Portland Timbers and Royal Salt Lake of the MLS. Nevertheless, Juanfutbol He comments that the interested teams have only asked about the striker's contractual situation and how much it would cost to take him.

Those from Coapa would be requesting at least seven million dollars.

The South American was loaned to Qatar SCremembering that a year ago La Pandilla also looked for him without being able to get the signing.

Arrive on time! Ayrton Preciado returns to Mexico to be the new REINFORCEMENT of Querétaro February 20, 2024

The winger will also sign for one year with White Roosters of Querétaroonce you pass the physical and medical tests.