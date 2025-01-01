Christopher Nolan is very busy. It is also enjoying its most prestigious moment in the industry, after the phenomenon of Oppenheimer last year: a monumental box office, crowned by the Oscar for Best Film and Best address for Nolan. It is not surprising that Universal Pictures has given him all the money he wants to adapt The Odyssey of Homer (in what could be the most expensive film he has ever directed), setting the release for July 17, 2026.

The British director is undoubtedly the filmmaker who most intuitively connects with critics and viewers, managing to transcend the label blockbuster of his films. But this didn’t start with Oppenheimer: probably not with The dark knight back in 2008. Nolan already has a few memorable films under his belt, and perhaps the one that people are most excited about is one that is just 10 years old. Interstellar premiered in 2014 with the presence of Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain and Matt Damon. A complex and very emotional science fiction film.

One that has not stopped increasing its fan base in this time, and to which Nolan has taken some time out of the pre-production of The Odyssey to pay tribute to him. So the director has published a letter on Instagram where he celebrates the ten years that have passed from Interstellar. “Ten years pass in the blink of an eye. Ten years since we tried to look to the future. Since we tried to demonstrate that time and space could bend and warp in a way as logical as terribly indifferent to our human needs.”

“We look into the vastness of space to explore the cruelty of time, but in the end we get the joke: here on Earth my children grew up as fast as they do for Cooper perched on the edge of a distant black hole,” continues Nolan, who chained Interstellar with Dunkirk, Tenet and finally Oppenheimer. “We are as confused by the mutability of time as the crew of the Enduranceten years compressed into mere moments. But in that blink of an eye other things emerge: Kip wins the Nobel Prize for his pioneering work in the detection of gravitational waves.”

“The first image of a black hole appears on the cover of the New York Times and for those of us who did Interstellar It is the face of an old friend. “New generations of moviegoers discover the film and connect with it in ways we never anticipated.” Nolan then concludes with a very playful reference to Move of ’76the film of Richard Linklater that made McConaughey famous in the 90s. “To paraphrase another great McConaughey performance ‘we’re getting older, but Interstellar he’s still the same age’”.

