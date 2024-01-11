Self-control | Now the teachers are speaking: With Muotimetodi it went “overwhelming”

They went to extremes with self-control, the teachers say. They also find a lot of good in the fashion method.

Self-control has been sought after in teaching for ages, says the middle school mother tongue teacher Otto Kallioranta.

The method has become a trend phenomenon in speeches, although in reality it has been pursued in teaching for ages through e.g. group work. This is what the middle school mother tongue teacher says Otto Kallioranta.

According to Kallioranta, self-directedness, i.e. emphasizing the student's independence and own curiosity, came into the discussion with the new curriculum. It led to excesses, says Kallioranta.

“It happened as it often happens in the teaching field, i.e. it went a little overboard. The same has happened with inclusion and open learning environments.”

Parents have experienced, especially in schools in the capital region, that their children have been left completely alone to learn new things.

Abandoning the child alone with difficult things is then justified by the ideal of “self-directedness”.

However, in Kallioranta's opinion, very few qualified teachers act this way.

“Unless you're completely burnt out then. Of course, individual excesses can occur.”

As an example of a good project that teaches self-direction in middle school, he brings up the work of the dissertation. The teacher can show suitable sources and guide their use, but writing is the student's own responsibility.

However, the teacher must be genuinely present and ready to support, because some students need a lot of help, says Kallioranta.

According to him, a good teacher mixes many different styles in his teaching.

“The student is not a passive object, but learning is a complex process. Learning does not happen without the student's own thinking, effort and discussion.”

In HS's previous articles, there have been reports of extreme situations where the teacher has almost completely refused to teach.

There were more than 200 responses to the survey on the subject of HS. In Valtaosa, excesses were described in a very similar way from several different schools in the capital region.

Rocky beach highlights the teachers' point of view more widely. In his opinion, teachers are pressured nowadays in any direction in teaching.

According to him, the background is often the training held by consultants, the lessons of which the teachers are expected to implement in the everyday life of the school quickly and without additional resources. This “project hump” burdens teachers' everyday life.

Actually, however, teachers would like to have peace of mind at work and for their expertise to be trusted, says Kallioranta

“Someone always seems to know better than the teachers how to teach. It feels like the wheel is always being reinvented. The constant sudden braking of trends in the school world and course changes should be eliminated.”

Self-control is also pursued as one goal in addition to elementary school in upper secondary school and its curriculum.

The students' abilities to implement it are very diverse, says a high school history and social studies teacher Pekka Törrönen.

The differences can be huge.

“For some, self-directed work flows like water, and others have great difficulties.”

He has assigned students, for example, group work that should be completed within three lessons. The goal is for students to understand how much time different things take and how time should be divided.

The teacher's task is to guide the students, for example by asking whether different issues and perspectives have been taken into account and reminding them about the use of time, Törrönen describes.

“Ready-made answers should not be given, but different options.”

According to Törrönen, organizing teaching that develops independence is therefore laborious.

Even more laborious than holding a “normal” lecturing class, says Törrönen.

On the other hand, teaching the lesson itself can be physically easier when the teacher does not have to constantly be loud and present in front of the whole class.

Self-directedness, on the other hand, causes additional trouble at different points, for example in preparing tasks in advance.

“After all, this time spent on preparation work is not necessarily directly visible to students and parents, so I understand that in class it may seem that the teacher is not doing anything.”

Self-control it's not worth giving up on Törrö, even if it was initially unsuccessful in putting it into practice.

“Among the teachers, there have perhaps been degree differences in how self-directedness and the teacher's role have been understood.”

He hopes that teachers would receive more training and practical examples of what teaching aimed at self-direction could be.