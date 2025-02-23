Spanish traded companies distributed 3,130 million euros among their shareholders in January, which implies 7.3% more than in the same period of 2024, according to the records of Spanish bags and markets (BME) consulted by Europa Press.

Likewise, the amount with which the quoted have paid to the shareholders has been practically identical to the amount paid last December 2024, since then 3,125 million were paid in dividends.

At 2024, it should be noted that in the total computation of the year the Spanish contributed companies distributed 37,860 million euros among their shareholders, which implied 25% more than in the exercise of 2023 and the second highest record of the historical series .

Back with the first month of 2025, the stock market manager has witnessed dividend payments by companies such as Iberdrola, which disbursed about 450 million euros; Repsol, at a rate of 550 million; Amadeus, who paid 225 million among his shareholders; or Acerinox, among others, which paid 77 million.

Likewise, those quoted in the continuous market also returned capital to their shareholders through the payment of dividends by entities such as CIE Automotive, Faes Farma, Gestamp or Neinor Homes, which distributed, for example, 62.5 million among the participants.

The Spanish market has also been favored in recent times by the general revaluation, while the reference indicator, the IBEX 35, closed 2024 with an increase of almost 15%, linking two years of increases -in 2023 a 22.76%, its best record since 2009-, an unprecedented event since the positive concatenation of the years 2013 and 2014.

For its part, in January the national index continued to rise and closed with an advance of 6.67%, until it is at 2008; This February the trend has continued and Ibex 35 has come to quote above 13,000 integers.

Capitalization rises at 73.4 billion in January

The stock market capitalization of the contributed in Spain increased almost 6% in the first month of 2025 -which is exivalent to 73,400 million euros -, until it is 1,305 billion euros, compared to the closure of 2024, according to bag statistics and Spanish markets (BME).

On its side, at a hospitalist, the stock market capitalization of the stock market has been extended at 8.55%, equivalent to 102,865 million euros, compared to the January data 2024.

In a broader and back with the first month of 2025, the financial ones have seen their capitalization increased almost 12% -equivalent to 25.9 billion -until they place their total amount at 245,285 million euros compared to December.

On their side, oil and energy companies have closed January with an advance in their capitalization of 2.5 billion, 1.5% more, to place the total amount at 167,850 million

On the other hand, sectors such as consumer goods – the vast majority of the peso corresponds to Inditex – have crossed January with an increase in capitalization of 5.7%, about 10,410 million, until leaving the game accumulated in 193,460 million.

Thus, according to BME statistics, the companies with the greatest capitalization at the end of January were Inditex, with 164,310 million; Iberdrola, with 86,810 million euros; Santander Banco, with 75,215 million; BBVA, with 63,685 million, and CaixaBank, with 42,015 million.