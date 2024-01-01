Tuesday, January 2, 2024, 01:11



The poor air quality that has been recorded for a week in much of the regional territory, but especially in the city of Murcia, has not subsided. On the contrary, the year 2024 began this Monday with extremely unfavorable indices in the city, as can be seen from the data collected by the stations of the General Directorate of the Environment of the Autonomous Community, with regard to the concentrations of PM10 particles. and PM2.5, which at the San Basilio station reached 75 micrograms per cubic meter and 55 micrograms per cubic meter, respectively. Although the sulfur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide indices were good this Monday, the concentrations of the aforementioned polluting particles PM10 and PM2.5 offer a very negative assessment of the air quality in the city, as recognized by the General Directorate of Media environment in your daily diagnosis.

On the contrary, the situation improved significantly in Cartagena, where Level 1 (preventive) was deactivated this Monday due to suspended particles in the three air quality measuring stations. The Cartagena City Council reported that Level 1 was deactivated at the La Aljorra metering station, which also covers the Mar Menor coastal area; at the Escombreras valley station; and Mompeán, which includes the urban center of Cartagena.

In the rest of the regional territory, the air quality was generally good, after a week with bad indices in a large part of the Guadelentín valley as well as in Campo de Cartagena.