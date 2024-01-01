After the request for two extensions, and after having been removed from the contracting portal and republished months later, the San Andrés green corridor project, or Museum Route, definitively leaves the municipal administrative limbo and will begin to be executed on December 8. January, as announced a few days ago by the mayor of Murcia, José Ballesta. The works return to the streets of the city, after a year of work already completed on the mobility plan, although they will be focused on a single axis, the one that runs from north to south through the neighborhoods of San Andrés and San Antolín, from the plaza from San Agustín – home of the Salzillo museum – to the Malecón garden (Pintor Sobejano street).

The award of the contract, which went to Construcciones Juan Gregorio SL for just over one million euros (it went out to tender for 1.2 million), was resolved on October 30 and was formalized on November 8. Twelve companies bid to execute the project, some excluded due to reckless withdrawal, according to the data collected in the State Contracting Platform. The financing is provided by the European Next Generation funds, within the framework of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan, managed by the Government of Spain.

The final design of the new axis focuses on the expansion of sidewalks and the vegetation of the spaces, as well as the reduction of traffic lanes, not their elimination as planned in the original PSOE project.

The sidewalks will be expanded from Pintor Sobejano Street to Pedro Pou Square, along Juan de la Cierva

This axis (which includes García Alix and Juan de la Cierva streets) has “wide and unnecessary roads with narrow and treeless sidewalks,” as explained by municipal sources. Once the works are completed, in these streets “the protagonism is for the pedestrian, for the user of the shops, for the meeting and recreation spaces that are generated in front of the García Alix municipal center and the various ground floor premises” that are located along along the axis.

The Murcia City Council defends that the commitment is focused on “an urban planning where vegetation will colonize spaces where it was never present (and with more abundance than originally planned).” This also achieves the reduction or “elimination” of pollution, the improvement of the urban landscape, shady spaces to dissipate heat islands and the multiplication of biodiversity, among other notable benefits. All in an area where greenery is conspicuous by its absence and degradation is evident.

The sidewalks are extended from Pintor Sobejano to Plaza Pedro Pou (along Juan de la Cierva Street), which will “substantially” improve their accessibility. The introduction of a tree line on both sidewalks will be allowed, as a vegetated continuation from the neighboring El Malecón park to the Plaza de San Agustín, as stated in the final project.

The new design eliminates the exclusive turning lanes, but “maintains the current capacity for circulation almost the same”

To prevent this area from becoming a new circulation funnel, the final project maintains “practically the current traffic capacity of the road”, although this is reduced. This is achieved by eliminating a series of exclusive turning lanes that have sufficient alternatives,” they added.

“In this way we managed to maintain the capacity of the road in its north-south connection but forming a true lateral boulevard for a much friendlier and more naturalized pedestrian connection,” they noted at City Hall.

Level differences will also be eliminated by executing a printed chipboard on a single platform and level fords will be created, without architectural barriers.