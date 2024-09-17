The 2024 Player’s Handbookthe definitive guide for fifth edition D&D players, is officially available for purchase in the English language version starting today. As for the Italian version of the manual, we will have to wait, since it will be available for purchase starting from March 2025.

Fans will be able to play their way with streamlined rules for character creation and advancement, exploration, combat, equipment, spells, and more. Plus, they can create amazing heroes with an expanded selection of character origins, class features, and subclasses, revised and balanced for endless fun.

The 2024 Player’s Handbook It can be purchased on D&D Beyond or on D&D Storewhere you can find both the physical book to receive directly at home, and the digital edition playable immediately using your D&D Beyond account. In addition, the 2024 Player’s Handbook It can also be purchased on Amazonat your local game store and other retailers.

Utilize D&D Beyond’s extensive suite of tools and services to further enhance your Player’s Handbook experience, and browse the marketplace for new adventures to explore.

If you are looking for further information, in this full playlist there are interviews with the designers of the 2024 Player’s Handbook. Find out everything there is to know with Jeremy Crawford (Game Director), Chris Perkins (Creative Director) and Josh Herman (Head of Art),

delve into new spells and discover new talents, backgrounds, and species with Jeremy Crawford.

For the hardcore D&D fans, the Complete 2024 Digital & Physical Core Rulebook Bundle is available for pre-order on D&D Beyond or the D&D Store. This bundle includes both the paperback and digital copies of 2024 Player’s Handbook (available from today), the 2024 Dungeon Master’s Guide (available from November 12, 2024) and the 2024 Monster Manual (available from February 18, 2025).

There are also digital bonuses, which include:

The digital artbook Dragons of D&D;

A digital miniature of the 50th Anniversary Golden Dragon, releasing with the closed beta of the upcoming 3D virtual gaming table;

34 character frames;

15 backdrops;

15 sets of digital dice to customize your character sheet.

