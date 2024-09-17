Alfa Romeo is also among the protagonists of the seventh edition of “Chantilly Arts & Élégance Richard Mille”, the prestigious elegance contest that combines the world of automobiles with art and elegance. The event was born in 2014 at the Domaine du Château de Chantilly in Hauts-de-France and in a short time it has gained prestige to the point of being compared to the most famous events such as Pebble Beach (USA) and Villa d’Este (Italy).

Three examples of great charm

Alfa Romeo paid homage to the French event by exhibiting three highly fascinating examples: the new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale, the prototype of the 1971 33 Spider Cuneo, normally exhibited at the Alfa Romeo Historical Museum in Arese, and the brand new Junior, the model that marks the return of the Arese-based car manufacturer to the most relevant segment in Europe and which made its debut during the open house dedicated to French dealers over the weekend.

The Alfa Romeo Tradition

The three cars involved the passionate visitors in an exhibition area set up in the French garden of André Le Nôtre, one of the main attractions of the Château de Chantilly. The style prototype of the new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale debuted in a public event in France, offering visitors the opportunity to admire the new limited edition supercar from the Biscione. The presence of the Arese brand at the “Chantilly Arts & Élégance Richard Mille” over the years has also seen the participation of cars owned by private collectors, winning the title of “Best of Show” in 2016 with a 1938 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B Lungo Berlinetta Touring