The 2024 season of MotoGP you open the March 10, 2024 with the Qatar Grand Prix at Losail. This year, the calendar comprehends 22 eventsincluding two stops in Italy: the Italian GP at Mugello June 2nd and San Marino GP in Misano on September 8. Here is the complete list of MotoGP races scheduled for 2024.
2024 MotoGP calendar
2024 MotoGP riders and teams
|TEAM
|MOTORCYCLE
|#
|PILOTS
|Aprilia Racing
|Aprilia RS-GP
|12
|Maverick Viñales
|41
|Aleix Espargaró
|Trackhouse Racing MotoGP
|25
|Raúl Fernandez
|88
|Miguel Oliveira
|Ducati Lenovo Team
|Ducati Desmosedici GP24
|1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|23
|Enea Bastianini
|First Pramac Racing
|21
|Franco Morbidelli
|89
|Jorge Martin
|Gresini Racing MotoGP
|Ducati Desmosedici GP23
|73
|Álex Márquez
|93
|Marc Márquez
|Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team
|49
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|72
|Marco Bezzecchi
|LCR Honda Castrol
LCR Honda Idemitsu
|Honda RC213V
|5
|Johann Zarco
|30
|Takaaki Nakagami
|Repsol Honda Team
|10
|Luca Marini
|36
|Joan Mir
|GasGas Factory Racing Tech3
|KTM RC16
|31
|Pedro Acosta
|37
|Augusto Fernandez
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|33
|Brad Binder
|43
|Jack Miller
|Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
|Yamaha YZR-M1
|20
|Fabio Quartararo
|42
|Alex Rins
This is the MotoGP calendar
