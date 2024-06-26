Back on track

After almost a month of waiting, MotoGP will make a grand return this weekend in Assen, temple of motorcycling and home of the Dutch Grand Prix. An appointment that comes after numerous driver transfer news for next season, and which will anticipate the move to the Sachsenring before the usual summer break.

Cloudy and cool weekend

Before the stop, however, the collective concentration is entirely on Assen, in a climate that will have very little to do with the summer heat. While no precipitation is expected throughout the weekend, with the greatest ‘risk’ for Friday, what catches the eye is the mercury. On all three days, as well as a sky mostly cloudymaximum temperatures will never exceed 25°. From this point of view, the coolest days will be Friday and, above all, Sunday, with 21st expected degrees.

The weather forecast