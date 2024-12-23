Christmas has already arrived and in Peru, the Police have been taking advantage of the season for several years to portray themselves as different characters and thus Stop criminals when they least expect it.

In the last of his exploits, an agent has dressed up as the Grinch and has intercepted three women in a house located in a neighborhood of Lima, who have been arrested for drug trafficking.

As can be seen in the video, the professional had his body covered with the suit of said character. The only two elements that gave him away as a police officer were the plate hung around the neck and a mace to intercept in the house.

Once the door was open, the ‘Grinch’, accompanied by the rest of the police team, entered one of the rooms of the house and arrested the accused. “On the occasion of the Christmas holidays, using ingenuity and cunning of the group, we use the Grinch,” details the head of the police group.

It is not the first time that they have carried out an operation of these characteristics. Two years ago, a similar one was held in the Surquillo neighborhood. Shouting “Merry Christmas!”, followed by “Police, not one more move,” the agents entered dressed as Santa Claus and found weapons, cocaine and marijuana, among other substances and artifacts, in the home.