The Portimao round left us with the certainty of an unbeatable Toprak Razgatlioglu, but also with a big question: where will Andrea Iannone be next year? If most of the pieces of the market are in place, there is still a lot of uncertainty about the future of the rider from Vasto. The hypothesis of a renewal with Goeleven is concrete, but right in the Algarve the rumor has started to circulate that he would be in negotiations with Yamaha GRT.

From the decision of The Maniac it will depend on the future not only of him, but of other riders who are waiting for the domino effect that this choice will bring. Among these is Adrian Huertas, Ducati’s favourite and leader of the Supersport World Championship. The Spaniard, considered one of the great talents of the future of the production-derived series, is ready to jump to Superbike, but this can only happen when a seat becomes available.

The possibility of putting a third bike on the track with the colors of the official team is to be excluded, therefore only the independent team option remains under consideration. But which one? The Motocorsa formation is not in Huertas’ plans and Marc VDS is protected with the presence of San Lowes. The most viable path is precisely that of the Goeleven team.

However, everything will depend on Iannone’s decision. If the Abruzzese rider decides to leave Ducati to get on Yamaha, the door to Superbike would open for Huertas. If Iannone instead stays in Ducati, there would be no room for the Spaniard, who would be forced to stay in Supersport.

If Huertas were to continue racing in the middle class of production-derived motorcycles, the situation we had already seen in 2021 would be repeated, when Dominique Aegerter was on his way to the world title in Supersport but couldn’t find space in Superbike. Thus, in 2022 the Swiss remained where he was, postponing his move to the premier class by a year but arriving there as a two-time world champion.