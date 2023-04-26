Criscito in defense, Marchisio and De Ceglie in midfield, Paolucci, Lanzafame and Giovinco driving forces in the attack. By eye, it could be Ranieri or Delneri’s Juve, instead it’s the team that won the Primavera championship in 2006. On the other side there were D’Ambrosio, Brivio and Di Carmine’s Fiorentina, defeated 2-0 in Rimini in the final: Criscito and Paolucci scored, there were only Italian players on the pitch in that match. A month later Cannavaro lifted the Cup in Berlin, while today the national team is back from two missed qualifications for the World Cup. It may be a coincidence, but the one between Juve and Fiorentina was the last Under19 final without foreigners on the pitch from 1′.