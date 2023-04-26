Quantum Break it is again available on Xbox, PC and Game Pass: announced it Aaron Greenberg, vice president of marketing of Xbox, thanking the players for having been patient until the return of the spectacular action shooter weblog Remedy Entertainment.

Removed from Steam and the Microsoft Store as well as Xbox Game Pass earlier this month, Quantum Break used some licenses which over the years have expired and needed to be renewed, hence his sudden disappearance and an absence that lasted a few days.

The return of the game on the stores and in the Xbox Game Pass catalog is an excellent opportunity to recover the immersive adventure of Jack Joyce, which combines spectacular action sequences and live footage with a cast that includes Shawn Ashmore, Aidan Gillen and the late Lance Reddick.

Do you want some more reasons to proceed with the download? Find it all in our Quantum Break review.