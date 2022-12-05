Romano wrote on his official Twitter account that the Saudi victory made the official offer to Ronaldo, last week.

The contract includes an amount of 200 million euros annually until 2025, provided that the contract also includes sponsorship deals.

Romano, who is known as a famous transfer journalist, said that the documents are currently being examined, however he indicated that nothing had yet been signed by Ronaldo or even preliminary approval, so the focus is now on the World Cup.

And after the English club Manchester United, last month, terminated its contract with the Portuguese star by mutual consent, several reports spoke of Ronaldo’s upside down destination being the Saudi victory.