It is already known that the Colombian singer Shakira and former Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué signed in a court in Barcelona (northeast Spain) the agreement that will allow the artist to settle down with her children, milan and sashain Miami (United States), but there are more things.

The agreement was reached after months of negotiations between their legal teams after their separation, announced this spring.

Shakira and Piqué arrived separately at the court and accompanied by their respective lawyers. After signing the agreement, Gerard Piqué’s lawyer, Ramon Drummer, He explained to the press that “both are calmer, more relaxed” and have thought “of the good of their children.”

The signing process took place “correctly, as was not expected otherwise, in front of the court, and from now on to wait for the sentence once the prosecutor approves the agreement,” said Tamborero.

The lawyer denied some information that claimed that the agreement prevented Piqué from establishing his residence in Miami or that they could not see the children accompanied by their future partners. For her part, neither the lawyer of

Shakira nor the singer herself wanted to attend to the press.

A few weeks ago, Shakira and Piqué explained in a statement that they had signed “an agreement that guarantees the well-being” of their children and that it was pending ratification before the court “as part of a merely formal process.”

secret point

The key item is that the separation agreement document is secret, it is encrypted, according to the ex-partner’s decision.

This indicates that only the lawyers and the two of them have access to the document.

Both want to protect their privacy and that of their children, who suffer from all the media issue that has triggered the separation.

It was learned that Shakira, her parents and her children will move to Miami after Christmas.

