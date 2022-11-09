A regional official and the Somali Ministry of Information said on Wednesday that the Somali army had killed at least 20 members of the terrorist group Al-Shabaab in towns in the center of the country in the latest attack on the group.
Ahmed Shire Vallagli, a local official in Galmudug state, said that during the clashes, the army also took control of the towns of “Wabhu” and “Al-Jarouf”.
“There was no violent fighting. The youths were chased and chased. The youths fled leaving weapons, and at least 20 militants were killed,” Valagli added.
“We are determined to liberate all the towns controlled by Al-Shabaab. Six of our soldiers were wounded during their pursuit,” he stressed.
He explained that he believed that members of the extremist movement linked to the terrorist organization Al-Qaeda had taken with them some of their dead.
The Somali Ministry of Information said, in a statement, that the death toll from Al-Shabab has reached 50.
