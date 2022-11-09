Football | France announced its rock-hard World Cup team

Olivier Giroud can break the goal record for the French national team.

Football reigning men’s world champions France announced on Wednesday their preliminary 25-player squad for the World Cup, which starts in just over a week.

The head coach Didier Deschamps have to eliminate two players by Monday.

The team includes, among other things, a veteran striker Olivier Giroud, who is having a good season at AC Milan. Giroud is just two goals away from becoming France’s all-time top scorer Thierry Henry’s of a record 51 national team goals.

France is missing injured players in midfield Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kanté. They have also suffered from ailments Karim Benzema, Presnel Kimpembe and Raphael Varane.

The attacking end has enough skill and speed, they guarantee that Kylian Mbappe, Kingsley Coman, Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann and Christopher Nkunku.

France will play in the World Cup in Group D with Australia, Denmark and Tunisia. The team’s opening game is against Australia on November 22.