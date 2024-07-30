Domenico Gallo, the two-year-old boy who disappeared in the last few hours in Locorotondo, has been found: he has been taken to hospital

Anxiety and anguish for the family of the little boy who went missing in the last few hours in Locorotondo. The little boy is safe and sound Dominic Gallothe two-year-old boy who disappeared late this morning while playing near his home in the Serralta area. After hours of uncertainty and apprehension, the child was found on a street not far from the family home and promptly taken to the hospital for tests. Fortunately, his health conditions are good.

Two-year-old missing boy found in Locorotondo: Domenico Gallo is fine

Domenico’s mother noticed the absence of her son who was playing outside around 11am and raised the alarm. The police and the entire citizenry of Locorotondoin the province of Bari, have mobilized for the search, starting to comb the surrounding area.

The search operations were coordinated by the Fire Brigade, the Carabinieri and the municipal police, with the support of numerous citizen volunteers and the association Man Two Thousand. The Municipality of Locorotondo has launched an appeal on social media to ask for the collaboration of the community:

“Despite the immediate intervention and the incessant searches by the Fire Brigade and the Carabinieri, the municipal police, Uomo Duemila and citizen volunteers, the little boy has not yet been found. We invite all citizens to remain calm and to actively collaborate with the police forces.”

In a further post, the Municipal Administration urged anyone with useful information to immediately contact the Carabinieri command or the police:

“If anyone has seen or has useful information about the missing child, please contact the Carabinieri command or the police immediately. Your cooperation is essential for the rapid recovery of the child.”

Thanks to the determination and prompt response of the community, the search was successfully concluded and Domenico Gallo is now safe. Fortunately, a nightmare ended in a few hours and in the best possible way. All that remains is to know the child’s latest movements and what led him to leave home.

